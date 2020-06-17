Fortnite Season 3 New Map & Locations Revealed

There were a lot of rumors leading up to the release of Fortnite Season 3 about a new map and now we can rest easy after seeing what Epic Games came up with.

The new season did actually give us a new map and with it came a variety of new locations and points of interest for us to explore.

For the most part, it looks just like the map as we knew it, but instead of having so much land, it is instead covered with water.

Some of the locations will be very familiar if you’ve played Fortnite last season, but some of them have received new names, so let’s just dive right in and take a look at them.

Fortnite Season 3 Map

Here's the map with all new POIs! Your thoughts on it? pic.twitter.com/F444u30OxD — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) June 17, 2020

The bottom right of the map remained largely untouched by this flood, but the same can’t be said for the top right.

As a result, it looks like a lot of swimming will be required of players who’d like to traverse that area.

Here are all of the named locations on the map:

Steamy Stacks

Pleasant Park

Catty Corner

Lazy Lake

Misty Meadows

The Fortilla

The Authority

Sweaty Sands

Holly Hedges

Salty Springs

Frenzy Farm

Retail Row

It seems that no matter what happens to the map, Retail Row finds a way to remain constant, which is nice to see if you’re a fan of the location.

What Else Changed?

Shortly after the end of the Device event from Season 2, the storm was completely changed into water and players thought that meant we’d be seeing in go into the new season.

However, the wave seemed to have just hit the map and flooded it instead, effectively reverting the storm to what it was before the event.

We’re sure there will be all sorts of other changes to be found as we spend more time with the map, but these appear to be the major tweaks.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now on all platforms.

