First Look at Fortnite Season 3 PS Plus Pack

All of the PlayStation players out there will have a new PS Plus pack to look forward to in Fortnite Season 3.

This isn’t all that surprising considering Epic Games and Sony frequently team up for a series of free cosmetics. Fortnite is completely playable on PS4 without the need of having a PS Plus subscription, so it appears that Sony wants to give players a reason to grab a subscription.

This used to be an actual exclusive for PlayStation owners before Fortnite became fully crossplay, but now, these skins can be used across any platform provided you have your Epic Games account linked.

Nevertheless, not everybody owns a PS4, so it’s cool to see Epic and Sony throw some players a bone and let them get some cool cosmetics.

Season 3 PS Plus Pack

PlayStation players will be getting a new PS+ pack very soon! These are the cosmetics that will be part of the pack! 👀 pic.twitter.com/lWyFd5cxsB — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) June 19, 2020

According to a leak by ShiinaBR, the PS Plus pack will be different than many of the previous ones. Instead of getting a glider, skin, and a pickaxe, players will instead be given tow gliders and a pickaxe.

The two gliders include the Stratosphere and Skysail while the pickaxe is the Wavecrest. It is definitely a curious decision to omit a skin in this case, but who knows, perhaps the next pack could have a skin or two.

When Does it Come Out?

The million-dollar question now is when will this pack actually release? There’s currently no timetable set for its release, but we can definitely expect it to arrive a whole lot sooner rather than later.

When it does release, we can surely expect to see Sony promote it on their store page, so be on the lookout for that when it happens. Epic Games will usually not say anything about it, so it’ll be up to the players to find out when it does release.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

