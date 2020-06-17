Every Leaked Fortnite Season 3 Cosmetic in v13.00 Update

A new Fortnite update is always the best time to find out what all of the leaked skins are, and the start of a season is even better.

With the start of Fortnite Season 3, we have plenty of new skins to look forward to, including Aquaman, but there is a lot more to look forward to.

Thanks to all of the leakers who jumped right into the fresh files, we have an idea of what’s coming on the horizon through the item shop, so let’s just take a look at everything that’s arriving soon.

All Leaked Skins

There are a ton of new skins to take a look at following this update, but the only problem is some of them aren’t even available to glance at yet.

Many of the skins found by Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi appear to be placeholders, but we do get to look at many of them.

Some are available just by progressing through the Battle Pass, so if you see something that you like, buying a ton of tiers might not be out of the realm of possibilities.

Other Leaked Cosmetics

Loading screens wraps and music packs variants will be a sec the image is too big for twitter pic.twitter.com/bfIFu1vziC — Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) June 17, 2020

While skins are definitely the biggest part of the new season when it comes to leaked cosmetics, there’s a lot more to dive into.

Emotes, gliders, pickaxes, loading screens, weapon wraps, and even music packs were all leaked with this most recent update.

Courtesy of Lucas7yoshi as well, you can get a look at all of the new contents. The “Go Cat Go” emote is interesting because it makes your character model much smaller and still allows them to move forward.

It’s very likely that a subset of the community will view this as a pay-to-win emote, so that will be something to keep a close eye on going forward.

Other than that, it looks like the rest of the cosmetics are pretty cool and we can’t wait to get our hands on them.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now on all platforms.

