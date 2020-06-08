5 New Things Fortnite Season 3 Needs

At long last, Fortnite Season 3 is finally upon us, provided it doesn’t receive any more last-second delays, and that is very exciting for players.

Season 2 ended up being one of the longest seasons ever seen in Fortnite, so it’s no surprise to see people so excited that it’s finally ending.

The start of a season is usually when we’ll see the biggest changes come to Fortnite, and we don’t expect to change this time around.

Without further ado, in no particular order, here are five things we’d like to see Epic Games have in Fortnite Season 3.

5. Patch Notes

This doesn’t necessarily apply to the season in terms of its content, but it’s something we’d like to see Epic bring back in general.

Patch notes were a way for players to know for certain what was changed in each update, so it’s a curious decision to omit them completely and leave players guessing about what’s to come next.

The onset of Chapter 2 removed the patch notes, but we think the time is right for Epic to bring them back.

4. More Variety in Loot Pool

Epic Games used to add all sorts of wacky items and weapons into Fortnite such as the Boogie Bomb and Crossbow, just to name a few, but they have largely moved away from that and kept the loot pool quite static.

Almost every player will end the game with an assault rifle, shotgun, and then either a rocket launcher or sniper in their arsenal. It’s a far cry from what Fortnite used to be, and a lot of that might have to do with the shifting meta, but it’s still sad to see less crazy items.

We’d like to see some off-the-wall items make a return in Season 3!

3. No More Delays

This is another thing that doesn’t necessarily apply to the new season, but it’s something we’d like to see nonetheless.

Season delays have been the norm in Chapter 2, but they definitely don’t have to be. The extensions and delays have started to wear down the morale of the playerbase, so we’d like to see that not happen in Season 3.

We understand it isn’t always necessarily up to Epic, but we’d like to see them find a way to avoid an extension as much as possible.

2. New Vehicles

After Epic introduced vehicles such as the Baller and the planes, we didn’t really want to see what they would come up with next, but they have largely redeemed themselves after that.

The boats and helicopters that were added in Chapter 2 feel right at home in Fortnite, so it’d be cool to see them expand upon that.

Perhaps even a return of some old vehicles like the ATK or shopping cart could work within the current confines of the game. The Chapter 2 map is so massive that players need all of the mobility they can get.

1. More LTMs

While the regular game mode will always be the most popular playlist in Fortnite, it’s still fun to see Epic Games mix it up and keep things exciting for players.

The Search and Destroy playlist was a lot of fun and we see how Team Rumble started as just an LTM but became a permanent mode thanks to fan demand.

Hopefully, they’ll be able to come up with some more new and fresh ideas in Season 3.

READ NEXT: Unreleased Weapons That Could Be in Fortnite Season 3