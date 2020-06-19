Fortnite Has Already Prepared For Possible Season 4 Delay

The third season of Fortnite may have only just started, but Epic Games appears to have a plan in store in case the beginning of Season 4 is delayed.

In Chapter 2, delays have been the norm for the two seasons so far, so it’s possible players may have unfortunately gotten used to this happening.

According to the in-game countdown, Fortnite Season 3 is set to end on August 26, but if you go back to the files, you’ll see a different picture being painted behind the scenes. Unlike Season 2 before it, it looks like if an extension does come in, players will still have something to do.

Epic Has Extra Challenges Prepared

Potential Season 3 Extension: Shocking, day 2 and here I am mentioning this lmao. The season is set to end on August 26th, however we have 12 weeks worth of challenges. Week 12 is on September 3rd, a week after Season 3 is supposed to end. pic.twitter.com/cjDG3tXdlQ — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 18, 2020

Reliable Fortnite leaker FireMonkey has revealed that we already an extra set of challenges in the files, seemingly in case of the event that Epic decides to delay the new season.

In a way, this is good news because it was tough to stay interested in the game last season through the three extensions because there wasn’t a whole lot to do.

So, while it’s a bit alarming to see them already prepared for this situation, we’d rather see Epic have a backup plan in place instead of leaving us out in the cold with nothing to do.

Is There Going To Be a Delay?

For the time being, there’s no reason to suspect a delay or season extension is in the cards, but we know that Epic Games could change that at any point in time.

There’s no telling what could happen between now and August that could cause a delay, but there’s currently no reason to suspect anything will happen.

We have a lot to look forward to in the new season, so we should pay attention to that and keep our fingers crossed that nothing crazy happens that makes this season as long as the others.

