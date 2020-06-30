Fortnite Summer Splash Event Brings Back Classic LTMs

To celebrate the start of the summer season, Epic Games is bringing back some beloved limited-time modes and making them available as part of the Fortnite Summer Splash event.

The timing for this couldn’t be any better considering a majority of the map is currently covered in water, so why not take advantage of it?

Epic confirms that a variety of LTMs we haven’t seen in awhile will be making a return here, but they won’t be around for long. If you miss modes like Close Encounters, you’ll want to make sure you pay attention to when it’s in the rotation.

How Does the Event Work?

Summer is just getting started with the Fortnite Summer Splash 🌊 Throughout the season dive in for a rotation of refreshed classic LTMs along with some all-new modes. Also, keep an eye on the Item Shop for new and returning summer styles! Read more: https://t.co/lf9FKRuC76 pic.twitter.com/jAG9FzqzV3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 30, 2020

Epic Games announced the news in a blog post where they confirm everything we can expect in the new event. The Summer Splash will run from now until the end of the season.

The old LTMs won’t be coming back exactly as is, but Epic instead says they’ll be getting some “Summer Splash refreshment,” so we’ll have to be paying attention to what that means.

There will also be a variety of new skins, which is unsurprising, but some of them sound like they will absolutely be worth picking up, notably the Dad Bod Jonesy.

Although the southern hemisphere isn’t necessarily celebrating summer with the northern hemisphere, everyone can come together and celebrate together within the confines of Fortnite.

Are There Challenges?

Surprisingly, there doesn’t appear to be any challenges with this new event, which is a bit surprising.

We’ll still get our weekly challenges to complete, but it is a bit disappointing to see Epic not add some bonus objectives for us to finish.

At the very least, we can still look forward to the return of some of the old LTMs and new skins.

We’re excited to see what Epic has up their sleeves for the rest of the season, but so far, so good. What better way to celebrate the start of summer than in Fortnite?

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

READ NEXT: How to Upgrade Weapons Fast in Fortnite