5 My Talking Tom Friends Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Talking Tom has plenty of furry buddies to get into wild adventures with.

And in the newest mobile virtual pet simulation My Talking Tom Friends, most of those familiar buddies pop up for some fun. Characters such as Talking Angela, Talking Hank, Talking Becca, Talking Ben, and Talking Ginger have decided to all live under one roof. Players now get the chance to tend to the needs of Talking Tom and his buddies, such as decorating their home and customizing their outfits. Thanks to this curated tips guide on behalf of Outfit7, we have all the advice you need in order to properly take care of Talking Tom and his anthropomorphic besties.

Here are the top 5 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for My Talking Tom Friends:

1. Unlock All Six Characters and Develop Your Friends’ Skills

• Players start the game with Tom and soon meet Angela in the tutorial. From there, other familiar faces can be unlocked and added to the group of friends. Over the course of the game, players earn all six characters but don’t forget that they all have their favorite places in the house. Look around the house to find where they might be hiding. Characters can be leveled up by having them interact with their favorite props. Doing so will develop their skills in one of five categories – Arty, Sporty, Brainy, Homey, and Friendly. Characters with low skills aren’t very graceful when using props, but over time they will improve.

2. Customize Your Characters and Keep Your Furry Friends Fed

• Keeping your friends looking stylish is a bonus. You can customize the look of the characters and their house in two different ways. The wardrobe includes sets of clothing and two additional options are available from the beginning, while you can get other items as skill rewards or by trying out some Bus trip shopping. Some wardrobe items can also be bought from the IAP shop. The wardrobe is shared between characters, so anyone can wear whatever you want.

• It’s hungry work caring for a house full of cheeky characters. When the friends get hungry, sit them all at the dining table and drag the food to their mouths. A green glow will tell you they are full, but remember, when they are absolutely stuffed they won’t take a single bite more. It’s great fun to try new food and seeing how characters react. Try out the chili pepper, if your friend is brave enough.

3. Use the Berry Bush and Grow a Variety of Food

• The berry bush is another way to keep your characters fed. It needs characters to tend to it so it can grow and produce sweet berries to eat, but it also has a fun hidden mini-game to try. You can also instruct hungry characters to eat the berries from the bush in the front yard, to save some time.

• The berry bush isn’t the only palace to grow new food! Characters are able to grow some unique food plants from the seeds found from bus trips or bought with currency when you enter the gardening scene. After planting the seeds, one of the many possible plants will grow – onions, tomatoes, lettuce, pineapple, lollipops, cotton candy, and hot dogs? Nature can be weird sometimes. You can also use the water hose to speed up the plant growing process. Or if you can’t wait, you can also purchase fertilizer to grow it instantly.

4. Get Tokens, Take Bus Trips and Get a Reaction From Characters

• You can collect bus tokens through different gameplay activities found around the house, such as fulfilling wishes, progressing skills, or playing minigames. When you gather enough tokens, a bus takes characters to town, where they can get different rewards from one of the shops in the city. Here you can earn a wide variety of rewards such as prop items, wardrobe items, furniture skins, prop item consumables, food, medicine, seeds, and coins.

• It’s great fun to see how the characters in My Talking Tom Friends react to events and seeing their many hilarious expressions. Some of these are linked to the state of their needs such as being hungry or sleepy, while some are affected by other gameplay situations like completing a task, eating, or socializing. There are a number of events that will create a reaction, such as ignoring their wishes which will make characters feel sad, or on the other hand, the more wishes and tasks they do, the happier they will be.

5. Play Lots of Minigames!

• Mini games are a great way to earn tokens and other surprises. You can access them by assigning a character to the TV in the living room, or by selecting the relevant prop and choosing the mini-game option. Minigames reward you with tokens and items, so the more you play, the more options will become available. Every day, you get a multiplier boost for bus tokens earned from playing minigames, and you will get x5 as many tokens from the first few you play. Skillful play also offers greater rewards, such as scoring multiple shots in a row in basketball giving you more tokens.

