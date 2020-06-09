Galaxy Opal Steve Nash Highlights Newest MyTeam Content

The NBA 2K20 MyTeam community finally has a new Galaxy Opal Steve Nash card along with a few other gems.

There are other Galaxy Opals in this content dump, but the top-tiered Nash is the obvious gem in this release.

Throwback Moments are back 🚨 Pull Galaxy Opal Steve Nash, Galaxy Opal Gordon Hayward, Galaxy Opal Robert Parish, PD Jeff Teague, and Diamond Luc Longley Available until Monday June 15th pic.twitter.com/LFa4jZLmyc — NBA 2K20 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) June 8, 2020

Here is a look at the ratings for the Nash card:

3466 Total attributes 98 Outside scoring 98 Shot close 98 Shot mid 98 Shot 3pt 98 Shot IQ 98 Free throw 99 Offensive consistency 89 Inside scoring 97 Driving layup 25 Standing dunk 80 Driving dunk 97 Draw foul 59 Post moves 54 Post hook 65 Post fade 98 Hands 98 Athleticism 99 Speed 99 Acceleration 90 Vertical 82 Strength 98 Stamina 98 Hustle 95 Overall durability 99 Playmaking 99 Speed with ball 98 Ball handle 99 Passing accuracy 99 Passing vision 99 Passing IQ 87 Defending 65 Interior defense 90 Perimeter defense 85 Help defense IQ 68 Pick & roll defense IQ 98 Lateral quickness 88 Pass perception 79 Reaction time 97 Steal 45 Block 79 Shot contest 85 Defensive consistency 73 Rebounding 69 Offensive rebound 75 Defensive rebound

Also, here are Nash’s badges. There are 54 in all with 47 of the Hall-of-Fame variety and 7 Gold.

Badges

Finishing

Acrobat Boosts the ability to hit high degree of difficulty layups

Consistent Finisher

Provides more explosive first steps out of tripple threat and size-ups

Contact Finisher

Improves the ability to convert contact layups and dunks in traffic

Fancy Footwork

Improves a player’s ability to beat defenders with an advanced layup or dunk gather

Giant Slayer

Heightens the effectiveness of layups over taller defenders

Pro Touch

Gives an additional boost for having good layup timing

Relentless Finisher

Reduces the fatigue effects from continually finishing at the rim with contact

Slithery Finisher

Improves a player’s ability to avoid contact when attacking the rim

Tear Dropper

Increases the chance of hitting floaters and runners

Cross-Key Scorer

Boosts the shot percentage for layups when moving across the paint

Putback Boss

Increases shot percentage when attempting a putback after an offensive rebound

Shooting

Catch & Shoot

Boosts the chance of hitting a jump shot immediately after a catch

Clutch Shooter

Increases the ability to knock down shots in clutch moments

Corner Specialist

Gives a boost to shots taken near the corner

Deadeye

Reduces the impact of a defender who is closing out

Difficult Shots

Improves the ability to shoot difficult shots off the dribble

Flexible Release

Reduces the penalty suffered from mistimed jump shot releases

Green Machine

Increases the bonus given for consecutive excellent releases

Hot Start

Improves player’s shooting ability after making first shot until a miss occurs

Hot Zone Hunter

Boosts the shot percentage for attempts taken in a player’s favorite spots

Quick Draw

Speeds up the release of a jump shot

Range Extender

Extends the range from which a player can effectively shoot

Slippery Off-Ball

Strengthens the player’s ability to get open off the ball

Tireless Shooter

Improves a player’s ability to make shots when fatigued

Volume Shooter

Boosts shot percentages as shot attempts accrue throughout the game

Pump Fake Maestro

Decreases the penalty that comes from shooting after pump fakes

Playmaking

Ankle Breaker

Improves the likelihood of freezing or dropping a defender during dribble moves

Bail Out

Increases the chances of successfully completing a pass from mid-air

Break Starter

Improves a player’s ability to make effective outlet passes after grabbing a rebound

Dimer

Boosts the shot percentage for open teammates on jump shots after catching a pass

Downhill

Increases overall speed with the ball in transition

Flashy Passer

Gives an additional boost to player’s Takeover meter after completing an assist with a flashy pass

Floor General Teammates receive an offensive attribute bonus when player is in the game

Handles For Days Reduces the amount of energy lost when performing dribble moves

Lob City Passer

Improves the chances of completing a successful alley-oop pass

Needle Threader

Increases the likelihood that tough passes can get by the defense

Pass Fake Maestro

Increases the effectiveness of pass fakes

Quick First Step

Provides more explosive first steps out of triple threat and size-ups

Space Creator

Improves a player’s ability to create space from the defender

Stop & Go

Improves a player’s ability to start and stop with the ball

Tight Handles

Improves a player’s ability to break down their defender

Unpluckable

Reduces the chances of getting stripped by the defender

Defense/Rebounding

Clamps

Boosts the ability to stay in front of the ball handler on the perimeter

Heart Crusher

Decreases opponents’ Takeover meters when achieving a highlight play on defense

Interceptor

Increases chances at getting steals in passing lanes

Intimidator

Intimidates offensive players causing them to miss shots more often

Pick Dodger

Improves a player’s ability to navigate through screens effectively on defense

Pick Pocket

Improves a player’s ability to steal the ball from a ball-handler

Tireless Defender

Reduces energy lost when exerting efforts on defense

Trapper

Makes life difficult for the offensive players when trapped

Lightning Reflexes

Receives an earlier cue on the Read and React system while playing defense

Off-Ball Pest

Improves a player’s ability to bump and harass the offense off the ball

Pogo Stick

Improves the ability to attempt multiple blocks in succession

Defensive Leader Boosts the defensive abilities of teammates when in the game

Personality

Friendly An outgoing and typically well-liked player

Team Player

Terry Rozier Locker Code