Galaxy Opal Steve Nash Highlights Newest MyTeam Content

The NBA 2K20 MyTeam community finally has a new Galaxy Opal Steve Nash card along with a few other gems.

There are other Galaxy Opals in this content dump, but the top-tiered Nash is the obvious gem in this release.

Here is a look at the ratings for the Nash card:

3466 Total attributes
98 Outside scoring
98 Shot close
98 Shot mid
98 Shot 3pt
98 Shot IQ
98 Free throw
99 Offensive consistency
89 Inside scoring
97 Driving layup
25 Standing dunk
80 Driving dunk
97 Draw foul
59 Post moves
54 Post hook
65 Post fade
98 Hands
98 Athleticism
99 Speed
99 Acceleration
90 Vertical
82 Strength
98 Stamina
98 Hustle
95 Overall durability
99 Playmaking
99 Speed with ball
98 Ball handle
99 Passing accuracy
99 Passing vision
99 Passing IQ
87 Defending
65 Interior defense
90 Perimeter defense
85 Help defense IQ
68 Pick & roll defense IQ
98 Lateral quickness
88 Pass perception
79 Reaction time
97 Steal
45 Block
79 Shot contest
85 Defensive consistency
73 Rebounding
69 Offensive rebound
75 Defensive rebound
Also, here are Nash’s badges. There are 54 in all with 47 of the Hall-of-Fame variety and 7 Gold.

Badges

Finishing

Acrobat

Boosts the ability to hit high degree of difficulty layups

Consistent Finisher

Provides more explosive first steps out of tripple threat and size-ups

Contact Finisher

Improves the ability to convert contact layups and dunks in traffic

Fancy Footwork

Improves a player’s ability to beat defenders with an advanced layup or dunk gather

Giant Slayer

Heightens the effectiveness of layups over taller defenders

Pro Touch

Gives an additional boost for having good layup timing

Relentless Finisher

Reduces the fatigue effects from continually finishing at the rim with contact

Slithery Finisher

Improves a player’s ability to avoid contact when attacking the rim

Tear Dropper

Increases the chance of hitting floaters and runners

Cross-Key Scorer

Boosts the shot percentage for layups when moving across the paint

 

Putback Boss

Increases shot percentage when attempting a putback after an offensive rebound

Shooting

Catch & Shoot

Boosts the chance of hitting a jump shot immediately after a catch

Clutch Shooter

Increases the ability to knock down shots in clutch moments

Corner Specialist

Gives a boost to shots taken near the corner

Deadeye

Reduces the impact of a defender who is closing out

Difficult Shots

Improves the ability to shoot difficult shots off the dribble

Flexible Release

Reduces the penalty suffered from mistimed jump shot releases

Green Machine

Increases the bonus given for consecutive excellent releases

Hot Start

Improves player’s shooting ability after making first shot until a miss occurs

Hot Zone Hunter

Boosts the shot percentage for attempts taken in a player’s favorite spots

Quick Draw

Speeds up the release of a jump shot

Range Extender

Extends the range from which a player can effectively shoot

Slippery Off-Ball

Strengthens the player’s ability to get open off the ball

Tireless Shooter

Improves a player’s ability to make shots when fatigued

Volume Shooter

Boosts shot percentages as shot attempts accrue throughout the game

Pump Fake Maestro

Decreases the penalty that comes from shooting after pump fakes

Playmaking

Ankle Breaker

Improves the likelihood of freezing or dropping a defender during dribble moves

Bail Out

Increases the chances of successfully completing a pass from mid-air

Break Starter

Improves a player’s ability to make effective outlet passes after grabbing a rebound

Dimer

Boosts the shot percentage for open teammates on jump shots after catching a pass

Downhill

Increases overall speed with the ball in transition

Flashy Passer

Gives an additional boost to player’s Takeover meter after completing an assist with a flashy pass

Floor General

Teammates receive an offensive attribute bonus when player is in the game

Handles For Days

Reduces the amount of energy lost when performing dribble moves

Lob City Passer

Improves the chances of completing a successful alley-oop pass

Needle Threader

Increases the likelihood that tough passes can get by the defense

 

Pass Fake Maestro

Increases the effectiveness of pass fakes

 

Quick First Step

Provides more explosive first steps out of triple threat and size-ups

 

Space Creator

Improves a player’s ability to create space from the defender

 

Stop & Go

Improves a player’s ability to start and stop with the ball

 

Tight Handles

Improves a player’s ability to break down their defender

 

Unpluckable

Reduces the chances of getting stripped by the defender

 

Defense/Rebounding

Clamps

Boosts the ability to stay in front of the ball handler on the perimeter

Heart Crusher

Decreases opponents’ Takeover meters when achieving a highlight play on defense

 

Interceptor

Increases chances at getting steals in passing lanes

 

Intimidator

Intimidates offensive players causing them to miss shots more often

 

Pick Dodger

Improves a player’s ability to navigate through screens effectively on defense

 

Pick Pocket

Improves a player’s ability to steal the ball from a ball-handler

 

Tireless Defender

Reduces energy lost when exerting efforts on defense

 

Trapper

Makes life difficult for the offensive players when trapped

 

Lightning Reflexes

Receives an earlier cue on the Read and React system while playing defense

 

Off-Ball Pest

Improves a player’s ability to bump and harass the offense off the ball

 

Pogo Stick

Improves the ability to attempt multiple blocks in succession

Defensive Leader

Boosts the defensive abilities of teammates when in the game

Personality

Friendly

An outgoing and typically well-liked player

Team Player

 

Terry Rozier Locker Code

In addition to the new Nash card, and the others in the new set, there was also a locker code released that gives fans access to a Pink Diamond Terry Rozier:

Read More
