Galaxy Opal Steve Nash Highlights Newest MyTeam Content

The NBA 2K20 MyTeam community finally has a new Galaxy Opal Steve Nash card along with a few other gems.
There are other Galaxy Opals in this content dump, but the top-tiered Nash is the obvious gem in this release.
Throwback Moments are back 🚨
Pull Galaxy Opal Steve Nash, Galaxy Opal Gordon Hayward, Galaxy Opal Robert Parish, PD Jeff Teague, and Diamond Luc Longley
Available until Monday June 15th pic.twitter.com/LFa4jZLmyc
— NBA 2K20 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) June 8, 2020
Here is a look at the ratings for the Nash card:
|3466 Total attributes
|98 Outside scoring
|98 Shot close
|98 Shot mid
|98 Shot 3pt
|98 Shot IQ
|98 Free throw
|99 Offensive consistency
|89 Inside scoring
|97 Driving layup
|25 Standing dunk
|80 Driving dunk
|97 Draw foul
|59 Post moves
|54 Post hook
|65 Post fade
|98 Hands
|98 Athleticism
|99 Speed
|99 Acceleration
|90 Vertical
|82 Strength
|98 Stamina
|98 Hustle
|95 Overall durability
|99 Playmaking
|99 Speed with ball
|98 Ball handle
|99 Passing accuracy
|99 Passing vision
|99 Passing IQ
|87 Defending
|65 Interior defense
|90 Perimeter defense
|85 Help defense IQ
|68 Pick & roll defense IQ
|98 Lateral quickness
|88 Pass perception
|79 Reaction time
|97 Steal
|45 Block
|79 Shot contest
|85 Defensive consistency
|73 Rebounding
|69 Offensive rebound
|75 Defensive rebound
Badges
Finishing
Acrobat
Boosts the ability to hit high degree of difficulty layups
Consistent Finisher
Provides more explosive first steps out of tripple threat and size-ups
Contact Finisher
Improves the ability to convert contact layups and dunks in traffic
Fancy Footwork
Improves a player’s ability to beat defenders with an advanced layup or dunk gather
Giant Slayer
Heightens the effectiveness of layups over taller defenders
Pro Touch
Gives an additional boost for having good layup timing
Relentless Finisher
Reduces the fatigue effects from continually finishing at the rim with contact
Slithery Finisher
Improves a player’s ability to avoid contact when attacking the rim
Tear Dropper
Increases the chance of hitting floaters and runners
Cross-Key Scorer
Boosts the shot percentage for layups when moving across the paint
Putback Boss
Increases shot percentage when attempting a putback after an offensive rebound
Shooting
Catch & Shoot
Boosts the chance of hitting a jump shot immediately after a catch
Clutch Shooter
Increases the ability to knock down shots in clutch moments
Corner Specialist
Gives a boost to shots taken near the corner
Deadeye
Reduces the impact of a defender who is closing out
Difficult Shots
Improves the ability to shoot difficult shots off the dribble
Flexible Release
Reduces the penalty suffered from mistimed jump shot releases
Green Machine
Increases the bonus given for consecutive excellent releases
Hot Start
Improves player’s shooting ability after making first shot until a miss occurs
Hot Zone Hunter
Boosts the shot percentage for attempts taken in a player’s favorite spots
Quick Draw
Speeds up the release of a jump shot
Range Extender
Extends the range from which a player can effectively shoot
Slippery Off-Ball
Strengthens the player’s ability to get open off the ball
Tireless Shooter
Improves a player’s ability to make shots when fatigued
Volume Shooter
Boosts shot percentages as shot attempts accrue throughout the game
Pump Fake Maestro
Decreases the penalty that comes from shooting after pump fakes
Playmaking
Ankle Breaker
Improves the likelihood of freezing or dropping a defender during dribble moves
Bail Out
Increases the chances of successfully completing a pass from mid-air
Break Starter
Improves a player’s ability to make effective outlet passes after grabbing a rebound
Dimer
Boosts the shot percentage for open teammates on jump shots after catching a pass
Downhill
Increases overall speed with the ball in transition
Flashy Passer
Gives an additional boost to player’s Takeover meter after completing an assist with a flashy pass
Floor General
Teammates receive an offensive attribute bonus when player is in the game
Handles For Days
Reduces the amount of energy lost when performing dribble moves
Lob City Passer
Improves the chances of completing a successful alley-oop pass
Needle Threader
Increases the likelihood that tough passes can get by the defense
Pass Fake Maestro
Increases the effectiveness of pass fakes
Quick First Step
Provides more explosive first steps out of triple threat and size-ups
Space Creator
Improves a player’s ability to create space from the defender
Stop & Go
Improves a player’s ability to start and stop with the ball
Tight Handles
Improves a player’s ability to break down their defender
Unpluckable
Reduces the chances of getting stripped by the defender
Defense/Rebounding
Clamps
Boosts the ability to stay in front of the ball handler on the perimeter
Heart Crusher
Decreases opponents’ Takeover meters when achieving a highlight play on defense
Interceptor
Increases chances at getting steals in passing lanes
Intimidator
Intimidates offensive players causing them to miss shots more often
Pick Dodger
Improves a player’s ability to navigate through screens effectively on defense
Pick Pocket
Improves a player’s ability to steal the ball from a ball-handler
Tireless Defender
Reduces energy lost when exerting efforts on defense
Trapper
Makes life difficult for the offensive players when trapped
Lightning Reflexes
Receives an earlier cue on the Read and React system while playing defense
Off-Ball Pest
Improves a player’s ability to bump and harass the offense off the ball
Pogo Stick
Improves the ability to attempt multiple blocks in succession
Defensive Leader
Boosts the defensive abilities of teammates when in the game
Personality
Friendly
An outgoing and typically well-liked player
Team Player
Terry Rozier Locker Code
In addition to the new Nash card, and the others in the new set, there was also a locker code released that gives fans access to a Pink Diamond Terry Rozier:
🚨 Career Highlights Locker Code. In 2018 Terry Rozier scored 29 points on 7 of 9 from shooting three in a playoff game against the 76ers. Use this code for a chance at a Pink Diamond Terry Rozier. Live for one week pic.twitter.com/yl2EenNi0l
— NBA 2K20 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) June 8, 2020