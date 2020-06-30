NBA 2K21 will have three cover athletes, and the first one will be Portland Trail Blazers‘ superstar point guard, Damian Lillard. The announcement was made on Tuesday morning and the news was accompanied by a new trailer that shows off Lillard’s funny side, and a few glimpses of the game on the current generation of consoles.

Follow the Heavy on NBA 2K page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Here is a look at the trailer:

VideoVideo related to nba 2k21 cover athlete revealed for standard edition 2020-06-30T10:00:53-04:00

Damian Lillard Happy to be the NBA 2K21 Cover Athlete

“This is a special moment for me in my NBA career,” said Lillard in a press release provided to me. “I’ve been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I’m an avid 2K player so I’m honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I’m grateful to all my fans and can’t wait for everyone to experience the game later this year.”

Statistically, there is no question Lillard fits the bill of the kind of elite player 2K looks for to be the face of their game on a yearly basis.

2K Talks Having Lillard as the Cover Guy

Lillard is set to be a part of the NBA’s restart in Orlando, Florida. He is in the midst of arguably his best season. He is averaging a career-best in points (28.9), assists (7.8), field-goal percentage (.457) and three-point percentage (.394).

“There are a lot of great players in the NBA today, but Damian Lillard has done a particularly standout job of representing the current generation of NBA superstar,” stated Alfie Brody, Vice President of Marketing for NBA 2K. “From his cultural influence, musical success, off the court leadership, and on-court domination, he’s the perfect fit for our cover of NBA 2K21 on current-generation platforms; we’re honored to have him.”

Lillard is a bit of a renaissance man. He has been one of the more outspoken NBA athletes on issues related to social injustice. He’s also an accomplished rapper, thus the partnership with 2K goes beyond the game.

On the charitable side, Lillard and 2K will partner through 2K Foundations to support underserved communities by revitalizing basketball courts and community centers across the nation, to renovate a site in his hometown of Oakland, CA for the local community.

NBA 2K21 Other Cover News

Remember, this is just the cover athlete information for the Standard Edition of the game. The cover reveal for the next-generation version of the game is set to be revealed on Wednesday and the legend’s edition should be coming on Thursday, based on the information given on the game’s TikTok account. Be on the lookout for more information on NBA 2K21.

Also Read: