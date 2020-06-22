NBA Mock Draft 2020 With Realistic PC Modded Draft Class [WATCH]

The most realistic rosters and draft classes for NBA 2K will always be found on the PC. The most recent is a draft class with cyberfaces of next year’s rookies, with the work primarily done by Adrián Cañada aka Shuajota, one of the most talented artists in the 2K modding community.

The draft class is too good not to use, so why not do a mock draft with this creation?

Conducting a Mock Draft With This Draft Class

Shuajota aka ADRIÁN CAÑADA worked on this draft class. It is for PC only, but it has the most realistic cyberfaces you'll ever find. The ratings are just a base-foundation so you can elevate any players you'd like, but nor complete re-rates should be necessary. Here is a link to everything you need to download and install the draft class on your version of NBA 2K20: https://www.shuajota.com/2020/06/nba-2k20-draft-class-2020-by-shuajota.html

Take a look at some of the players in their uniforms after the mock draft:

How the Draft Class Came About

I approached Shuajota about putting together a realistic draft class because he’s established himself as one of the top modders in the NBA 2K community. He accepted the offer to collaborate, and he made every face in this draft class.

I took on the task of rating the players but didn’t go too in-depth, and that was by design. Here’s why…

Some franchise mode fans prefer ratings based on the player’s stats from college or international games, and they don’t mind the draft class creator injecting their own projections as it pertains to ratings and badges.

I admit it’s more fun doing it that way, but there are other users who want their draft in the game to be as close to the mock drafts that are all over the web. For example, if I believe Precious Achiuwa might actually be one of the Top 3 prospects in the draft–which happens to be accurate–and I rate him as such, he’ll likely go in the first three picks.

That won’t be on par with what we’ll see in mocks, and that will cause a disconnect for some users. Because of that dynamic, the ratings and badges were left in a base foundational state, which means the general idea of every player is there, but anyone who downloads the class is free to make any alterations without needing to completely re-rate a player.

How to Download it

This is a PC exclusive, so you’ll need to do some very light download and file transfer to enjoy the draft class. All of the information and files you’ll need to add this to your game can be found on Shuajota’s website.

