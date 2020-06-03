Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: June 2020

Here are the Pokemon GO Raid Bosses for June 2020 and the best counters to use against them.
We used guides from GamePress and User JaceMasood on The Silph Road Subreddit to research the best counters to use.
The Raid Bosses were found on Leek Duck.
The list will continue to be updated as the Raid Bosses change in the game.
Here’s the full list of Pokemon GO Raid Bosses:
*Chance of being shiny
Tier One:
Larvitar – Kyogre, Sceptile, Roserade Bagon* – Mamoswine, Rayquaza, Togekiss Hippopotas* – Kyogre, Sceptile, Roserade, Mamoswine Timburr* – Mewtwo, Moltres, Rayquaza, Togekiss, Gardevoir Klink* – Machamp, Breloom, Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres
Tier Two:
Alolan Exeggutor* – Mamoswine, Glaceon, Weavile, Pinsir, Scizor, Rayquaza, Moltres, Gardevoir Gligar* – Mamoswine, Rampardos Nosepass – Kyogre, Roserade, Sceptile, Machamp Sableye* – Gardevoir, Togekiss, Granbull, Ursaring Mawile* – Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres
Tier Three:
Alolan Raichu* – Groudon, Darkrai, Gengar, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball) Omastar – Roserade, Sceptile, Groudon, Machamp Kabutops – Roserade, Sceptile, Groudon, Machamp Shuckle* – Kyogre, Kingler, Metagross, Dialga, Rampardos Donphan – Kyogre, Kingler, Roserade, Sceptile
Tier Four:
Alolan Marowak* – Groudon, Rampardos, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball), Darkrai, Giratina (Origin Form) Galarian Weezing – Mewtwo (w/ Psystrike or Psychic), Metagross, Excadrill, Groudon Rhydon – Kyogre, Kingler, Roserade, Sceptile, Mamoswine Aggron – Machamp, Hariyama, Excadrill, Groudon, Garchomp, Kyogre Excadrill – Machamp, Mamoswine, Groudon, Moltres, Chandelure, Kyogre, Kingler (w/ Crabhammer)
Tier Five:
Reshiram – Rampardos, Terrakion, Tyranitar, Rayquaza, Groudon, Garchomp
EX Raid:
Genesect (According to Niantic) – Chandelure, Entei, Moltres