Pokemon GO Solstice Research Tasks 2020

The Solstice event for 2020 is now live in Pokemon GO.

Players on The Silph Road Subreddit have already begun to catalog the exclusive Research Tasks for the event and their rewards. Here’s the full list of confirmed Research Tasks:

*Chance to be shiny Catch three fire-type Pokemon – Solrock*

Catch three dark-type Pokemon – Lunatone*

Catch seven different species of Pokemon – Alolan Vulpix*

Give your buddy Pokemon a treat – Clefairy*

Use four berries to help catch Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust

Note: Solrock and Lunatone can be caught in both hemispheres thanks to the Research Tasks.

During the Solstice event, Pokemon associated with the sun and moon, such as Clefairy, Sunkern and more, will spawn more frequently in the overworld, according to Niantic. You can also find them hatching from 5 km Eggs and in Raid Battles. Shiny Clefairy is also appearing in the wild, after previously being available only by evolving a Shiny Cleffa. All players will also get twice the Stardust for catching Pokemon.

The region-exclusive Pokemon Solrock and Lunatone are going to be more widely available around the world. From June 19 to 20, Solrock will appear more frequently in the western hemisphere while Lunatone will appear more frequently in the eastern hemisphere. Then from June 21 to 22, both Pokemon will be available frequently in both hemispheres. Then from June 23 to 24, Solrock and Lunatone will swap hemispheres while still being available frequently, with Solrock going to the eastern hemisphere and Lunatone going to the western hemisphere. The two Pokemon will stay that way after the event is over. Both Pokemon will also be available in three-star Raids and 5 km Eggs throughout the event regardless of location.

