Tyson Fury To Be Character in Major Sports Video Game, Per Source

Tyson Fury is going to be in a video game, according to sources, but it’s not a boxing title.

After his definitive TKO victory over Deontay Wilder earlier this year, Fury’s star is still shining brightly, and with that, his image and likeness are coveted.

According to sources with intimate knowledge of the situation, Fury has agreed to a deal with Electronic Arts to be in the upcoming EA UFC 4 video game set to likely release before the end of the year.

I reached out to the UFC for confirmation, and representatives could not confirm any characters on the roster.

You might be wondering why EA, the UFC, or any mixed martial arts organization would be interested in signing a boxer to appear in a video game. Well, this isn’t unchartered territory considering EA has used Mike Tyson in previous games, and even the legendary martial arts pioneer, Bruce Lee.

At this time, no details of the deal between Fury, EA and the UFC were disclosed, and the level of usage for Fury’s likeness in the game is also still unknown. However, it’s not an offbase assumption to expect the 6’9″ WBC heavyweight champion to be a part of the heavyweight division in the game.

Tyson’s character had a fighting repertoire that was almost completely devoid of kicks, and I’d expect Fury to be the same way. His movements will likely be authentic, and his reach should present a problem for opponents online.

Traditionally, when fighters have been included in the game, they undergo a scanning process to make sure their likeness is accurate. You can bet that will likely happen for Fury as well, and it will be the first time we’ve ever had a chance to see the polarizing fighter in a video game.

What About Fury in a New Fight Night Game?

Unlike MMA, Fury’s actual sport, boxing doesn’t have a signature series to represent it. EA is the last company to produce a boxing video game, and it was the cult classic Fight Night Champion. Fans have been begging for the return of a boxing game for years, but EA has seemingly balked at any thought of reviving the series.

Instead, they have leaned into their partnership with the UFC and has allowed the MMA promotion to be the power behind the publisher’s lone representation of combat sports in its lineup.

Further Speculation on Fury-UFC Deals

Fury has been called ou by current UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic, and the former has teased a potential crossover bout. TMZ Sports asked UFC President Dana White for his thoughts on Fury fighting in the UFC, and White said he’d love it.

Could this deal be the precursor to something bigger that sees Fury in the UFC’s Octagon for a mega-event against someone like Miocic or Francis Ngannou? This is combat sports and anything can happen.

When you consider Fury currently has a contract with ESPN and the UFC’s events are also on the network, that’s one very significant hurdle in a potential negotiation that is already cleared. For now, we’ll wait for official confirmation of Fury’s inclusion in EA UFC 4 and settle for that hefty news before speculating on further dealings between the two sides.