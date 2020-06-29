How to Upgrade Weapons Fast in Fortnite Season 3

Since the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, players have been able to take their weapons over to the upgrade station and turn their weaker guns into better ones.

It’s an important tool to take advantage of because if you’re having trouble finding some good loot, you can just upgrade your current weapons and get right back into the game that way.

Of course, relying on this method alone will cost a lot of resources and take a lot of time, but there’s actually a way to cut back on the time and get your upgraded guns right away.

If you’re fine with taking advantage of an exploit, you’re able to speed up the process by several seconds.

How to Quickly Upgrade Weapons

In this short YouTube video from kewalts, you can see that all you have to do is begin the upgrade on a gun that has a fast time, but before the bar fills all the way up, switch to a higher tier weapon and you can cut a lot of time off the upgrade.

It looks like that’s pretty much all there is to it, so there’s no reason to not try it out. The YouTuber shows the difference between performing this exploit and not doing it, and the results are quite clear.

Saving as much time as possible in the world of Fortnite is very important as you could be spending all of that extra time finding more loot or rotating to another spot of the map.

Will Epic Address This?

It doesn’t seem like this is how Epic intended the weapon upgrade stations be used, and there’s really no telling how long this has been possible in the game.

If the exploit catches on and becomes popular, it’s entirely possible that Epic Games will release a fix that makes this impossible. It’s obvious that anyone who performs this would have an edge over their competition but considering it’s just a matter of seconds, it’s really not a huge deal in the grand scheme of things.

However, any unfair edge a player can get over another should be addressed, so we’ll see if this is still possible once the next update rolls around.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

