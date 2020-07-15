FNCS Season 3 Schedule Revealed & Twitch Drops Rewards

As has been the case for the past several seasons of Fortnite, the competitive part of the series will be culminating in the FNCS, a three-weekend event where several winners will then be crowned.

These events will usually result in a high viewership on Twitch as everybody wants to know how their favorite streamer performs, and it looks like Epic Games is aware of that and came up with an incentive.

Like previous FNCS events, Twitch Drops will be available and some free cosmetics will be up for grabs. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s first take a look at the schedule for this event.

FNCS Season 3 Schedule

Season 3 FNCS is starting soon! Learn about Qualifiers, broadcasts, and we've added something new to Twitch Drops this season. Check out our blog for more info: https://t.co/p6DjMgIGPt — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) July 15, 2020

There will be two weekends of qualifying rounds before the finals take place, so everybody will have a shot at participating.

The first qualifier is taking place on August 1 and 2 while the second one will cover Aug 8 and 9, and the Finals will air August 14-16.

Anybody who streams the event will be eligible for Twitch Drops, meaning anybody who tunes in will have the opportunity to earn some cosmetics just by watching. Here’s how that will work in case you’re aren’t familiar.

How Twitch Drops Work

In order to actually earn the drops, you’ll have to make sure your Twitch account is linked to your Epic Games one. In the blog post announcing the event, Epic Games does say that you’ll have to relink your accounts if you haven’t done so in the past six months.

“IMPORTANT: Both viewers and participating streamers must have had their accounts linked within the last 6 months. Accounts that have been linked from an earlier date must be unlinked and re-linked.”

Once that’s all done, all you’ll have to do is be on the lookout for streams that are labeled as having drops enabled. From there, just sit back and enjoy the action.

A spray, emoji, and back bling are up for grabs, so make sure you don’t miss out!

Fortnite Season 3 is out now on all platforms.

