How to Unlock Aquaman Variant Style in Fortnite Season 3

The fifth week of Aquaman challenges is finally here in Fortnite Season 3 and this time around you can unlock not only a Trident pickaxe but also the skin itself.

By completing the Week 5 challenge, which asks players to locate his Trident, and once you do that, you’ll unlock the skin too if you’ve completed every other challenge.

None of the challenges are all that difficult to complete, so if you’re behind, it really won’t take that long to catch up.

However, once you actually unlock the skin, your work isn’t entirely done because there’s a shirtless style that’s up for grabs that you will definitely want to get your hands on.

As it turns out, you can get the variant style at the same time you unlock his traditional skin. Here’s how you can do that.

How To Get Shirtless Aquaman

Once you unlock the first Aquaman skin, go back into a match wearing this outfit and head on over to Gorgeous Gorge.

This location can be found to the northwest of Lazy Lake and southeast of The Authority. You’re going to be looking for a river that leads into a waterfall, which means you’ll want to be coming from Lazy Lake.

Land in the river and leap over the waterfall while wearing the Aquaman skin and once you hit the water at the bottom, your outfit will transform into the shirtless variant and you’ll now have it in your locker. With all of that out of the way, you know own the two Aquaman styles in Fortnite!

Will There Be Additional Styles?

When we unlocked Deadpool last season we were given a variant that had him without a mask, but later on, we were given access to the X-Force skins.

Something similar could obviously be in the works here since the two styles we have now are based off his DCEU design, but there’s a different direction they could go if they take from the comics.

Nowadays, the Aquaman of the comics has started to look a lot like Jason Momoa, but before that transformation took place, he had no beard and short, blonde hair. It might be hard to picture Aquaman looking like that, but it’d be interesting to see Epic Games add it in nonetheless.

In the meantime, you can also pick up the Black Manta outfit and a pickaxe if you’d like to round out the Aquaman-themed gear in Fortnite.

