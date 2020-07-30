Fortnite Leak Reveals Final Water Drop Adds Atlantis

Following the July 30 map update in Fortnite, there’s just one more water level decrease left to look forward to for the remainder of the season.

However, there’s one big thing just over the horizon and it’s Atlantis. That’s right, it finally sounds like Atlantis will be making an appearance in the game after leaking much earlier in the season.

While the most logical time to add it as a location has passed, it’s better late than never and now we know where they’ll likely be adding the location on the map.

Let’s take a look at everything we know about the addition of Atlantis.

Where Will Atlantis Be?

Top Left* Also here is proof from the Calendar json output. pic.twitter.com/W8jQnc3yQu — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 30, 2020

According to reliable Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, Atlantis will be appearing at the top left of the map.

Now, that does mean something will have to replaced there, but we’re sure Epic will get that figured out.

Not much else is known about how the location will work but considering we only have about a month left of the season, there’s a chance that Atlantis will be sticking around for the rest of the season.

We don’t know what the inside of the location will look like, but we expect to see some special Atlantis-themed buildings show up.

When Does the Next Water Drop Happen?

This final decrease happens in just two days on August 1, and from there it sounds like we’re going to be living with the same map for the rest of the season.

There will likely be some smaller changes that happen over that duration, but the water won’t be changing anymore by that point.

It’s been fun to watch the map changes unfold over the course of the season, so we’re sad to see it coming to an end, but at the same time, we’re excited to see what’s in store for the rest of the season.

Fortnite Season 3 is currently available now on all platforms.

