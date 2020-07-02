Fortnite Captain America Skin Expected Today With Emote

It hasn’t really been a well-kept secret that Captain America will officially be arriving in Fortnite ahead of July 4.

After leaked a few days ago, leakers have now confirmed the Marvel superhero will be hitting the item shop on July 2, two days earlier than expected.

It sounds like Epic Games will be celebrating this occasion with a complete item shop reskin. As is the case with these rare skins, they will likely hang out in the shop for a couple of days in an effort to give everyone a chance to scoop it up if they want it.

What’s Included With Captain America?

Also, Captain America will come with an emote called "Grand Salute" — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 1, 2020

The biggest draw will definitely be the skin itself, but in a close second will be the shield back bling that is said to double as a pickaxe too.

Fortnite leaker HYPEX has said there will be an emote that will be available for purchase too called “Grand Salute.”

We don’t yet know what the price will be or what’s bundled, but we will likely be able to purchase everything at once when it enters the shop.

When Is Captain America Going On Sale?

This is what Captain America's shop background gonna look like (i drew this because a trusted source described it to me): pic.twitter.com/FXe5dHTZtn — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 1, 2020

If the leaks are true, then we can expect the Marvel superhero to hit the item shop tonight when it updates.

As we mentioned before, there’s not a set time for when it’ll leave the shop, but we can likely expect it to stick around for a few days since it’s a pretty big deal.

When he hits the shop, he’ll become the first superhero that goes on sale this season since Aquaman is still currently locked behind several challenges.

Captain America will be joining a massive roster of superheroes in Fortnite that includes Deadpool, Cable, Harley Quinn, Batman, Black Widow, and several more. Against all odds, Fortnite has become one of the best comic book games on the market thanks to the sheer amount of representation it features.

Will you be picking up Captain America?

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

