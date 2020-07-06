Fortnite Leak Reveals When Cars Will Arrive

At the start of Fortnite Season 3, we learned that cars would be arriving in the near future thanks to their appearance in the trailer.

A leak shortly after the season began revealed we would need gas to fill up the cars, likely in a way to balance them and stop them from becoming too powerful.

Not long after that leak, another one popped up suggesting that Epic Games would be introducing four new vehicles and a racing LTM to go with them. It became clear that the developers planned on a lot more for these cars than just throwing them into the battle royale mode.

Fast forward to now, and we seem to know when the cars will officially arrive in Fortnite.

Cars Release Date

Cars will be added to the game on July 21 according to a Source at Epic Games who contacted @HappyPower — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 5, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker FortTory, via HappyPower’s source, the cars will start showing up beginning July 21, but it’s unclear if all four proposed models will be arriving at the same time.

July 21 is a Tuesday, which means it could be falling on an update day, which would make sense considering this would be a major change.

We can likely expect the water level to decrease a lot by then because there’s no sense in having cars all over the map if there’s nowhere to drive them.

When’s The Next Water Drop?

It’s looking like the next drop will take place on July 11, according to some previous leaks. We don’t yet know when the drop after that will occur, nor do we know how much land will be revealed with this one.

We do know there are more locations that have to be added to the map eventually, with the most notable one being Atlantis. With the Aquaman skin potentially coming out on July 16, that seems like a good day for Atlantis to show up as well.

Of course, all of the information so far is unconfirmed, so the best bet will just be waiting to see what happens as time goes on.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

