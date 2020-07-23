Fortnite Player Uses Mouse and Controller At Same Time

Thanks to the strong Fortnite aim assist with controller on PC, we see a lot of pros using one when it comes to competing against the best of the best.

We even see some instances of players keeping a controller plugged into their computer while they play on mouse and keyboard, only switching when they see the need for some aim assist.

These players would likely consider themselves to be “hybrid players” because of their ability to switch back and forth, but there’s one Fortnite player out there who thinks they are the only one who has a right to be called that name.

Reddit user Teufellurch uploaded a clip of his setup and gameplay and showed how he’s able to use an Xbox controller and mouse at the same time.

True Hybrid Player

At the start of the video, you can get a glimpse at the setup he uses, with the Xbox controller in his right hand while the mouse was in his left.

He explains he uses this method because he wasn’t happy with the way moving with “WASD” felt comfort-wise, so he came up with this.

When asked how long it took him to learn how to get used to this style, the player explained it didn’t actually take as long as you’d expect.

“Surprisingly not that long, I did not change any of my controller binds, so I was already used to most of my binds,” he said. “Maybe 2 Weeks of practice (3h per day).”

What Are The Disadvantages?

There’s one big disadvantage that will rear its ugly head here and it is the lack of turbo building. That’s not the end of the world, but it’s definitely going to be noticeable if you ever try out this bizarre method.

You can see from the clip that he’s still able to play at a high level, so after a bit of practice, there’s a chance that you could still remain competitive in Arena mode.

