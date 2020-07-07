How to Get Easy Eliminations With Fortnite Crash Pad

For many players, the Fortnite Crash Pad might seem like a pretty useless item, but in the right hands it can actually be very devastating in the right hands, and with these tips, that could be you.

The Crash Pad itself isn’t really an important item to have in your inventory at any moment in time, but if you do find yourself in one, just know that you have a pretty decent weapon in your arsenal.

While a lot of players will use this item right away or avoid it entirely, here are some reasons why you shouldn’t do that. Let’s take a look at some of the ways you can use this item to your advantage.

How to Use the Crash Pad

In a video by Fortnite YouTuber ShakaFN, we see that this item can actually be used quite effectively.

The first tip is actually a very useful one. The Crash Pad can be tossed towards an enemy’s builds while you’re hopping on your own. The idea here is to arrive at your opponent just as your second Crash Pad does.

If you did it correctly, you should be able to break right into your opponent’s box and wreak havoc if they don’t react quickly enough. Obviously, it’ll take a bit of practice, as all of these strategies, but everyone knows that practice makes perfect.

Should You Use These Strategies?

Obviously, it’ll be up to you if you want to put these strategies to good use, but if you find yourself with a Crash Pad or two at any point in the game, there’s no reason to not try out new methods.

The video shows that some pretty sick players can be pulled off using the Crash Pad, but it’ll be very difficult for newer players to do. You can always practice in the Creative mode if you want to get your timings down right, so that’s an option.

At the very least, your eyes are now open to the idea that the Crash Pads have some actual use in the game instead of just being a very disposable item.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now on all platforms.

