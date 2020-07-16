How to Phase Through Walls With Decoy Grenades in Fortnite

Throughout a match of Fortnite, you’ll need any edge over your opponent you can get, and that’s even more important if you’re an Arena player.

There are a lot of items in the game, with some of them being more valuable than others, but it turns out that one item that has long been discarded as something not that great can actually have some use.

We’re talking about the Decoy Grenades, that when thrown will make a clone of your character to possibly distract your enemy, but they could actually be even more useful than that.

One player has discovered that you can actually exploit through an enemy’s wall with the Decoy Grenades, and this is something that could definitely end up being meta if it catches on and isn’t changed.

How It Works

Reddit user Spxctic shows that all you’ll need is a stack of three Decoys and make sure your pickaxe is out.

When you’re getting ready to make your move into your opponent, throw all three of the Decoys at the corner of the wall and then switch to your pickaxe to destroy it.

From the looks of things, it seems like you’ll be able to go right into the opposing box without any sort rhyme or reason. The clip shows many instances of this happening, so it doesn’t seem like the other player holding the wall will have much of an impact.

How Can This Be Stopped?

Since it doesn’t look like you’ll be able to stop anybody from coming through your wall, it looks like you’ll instead have to resort to editing out of your box and into a better position.

Since three Decoys have to be thrown down here, a fast-acting player could just quickly edit their wall and blast the enemy with their shotgun while the grenades are still being thrown.

It’s a strong strategy but it does have its weaknesses, with the most notable one being you need all of those grenades. If someone quickly catches on to what you are doing, you could very quickly be sent back to the lobby.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

READ NEXT: How to Complete Fortnite Coral Buddies Wood Age Quest