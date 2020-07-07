Fortnite Suggestion Would Immediately Improve Flare Gun

The Flare Gun is something that was revealed by the Fortnite devs themselves before it actually released, thanks to actually appearing in a trailer much earlier than we actually saw it in the game.

There wasn’t actually a lot of hype for the Flare Gun, but it does have its uses. Not only does it dish out 60 damage to players if it hits, but it can also mark enemies for your team. Having knowledge of where your opponent is can never be a bad thing, but the Flare Gun does have a glaring weakness.

Once you fire off its initial six shots, instead of being able to reload, you’ll have to ditch the gun and find a new one. Things would be a lot better if you could just reload…

How to Fix This Problem

Obviously, the easiest way to fix this issue is to introduce ammo that you can pick up and reload with. Reddit user GamingPengowen1037 floated this exact idea and even suggested that we could use fireflies.

Fireflies were also introduced in Season 3, and on their own, they don’t really seem to have many uses, but if they become an ammo source for the Flare Gun, they’d become that much more valuable.

Whether that happens or not is another thing entirely, but it would definitely go a long way into making this a more viable weapon.

Does The Flare Gun Even Need a Buff?

At its core, the Flare Gun is fine as it is as it’s just used to spot enemies, but that doesn’t mean it’s in the best spot it could be.

Having to find another gun entirely really lowers the effectiveness of this weapon, but six shots are more than enough if all you’re using it for is to scout for your squad.

If you’re using it to actually deal some damage, you should probably start to prioritize a different weapon to do that.

