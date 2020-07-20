Fortnite Galaxy Cup Revealed With New Skin & Wrap

For all of the mobile fans out there, it looks like there’s a chance to show off your Fortnite chops in an upcoming tournament.

The newly announced Galaxy Cup will be coming to Samsung Galaxy owners, and apparently all Android owners according to the announcement, and there will be a couple of cosmetics up for grabs. A few days before this announcement, the new Galaxy skin leaked, but we didn’t know there would also be a wrap coming with it.

Depending on how you perform in the tournament, you’ll be able to win both the new skin and the wrap.

It doesn’t look like there will be any prize money given out for placing high in this tournament, which is a change of pace from how Epic normally acts with events.

Here’s a look at everything we know so far about the upcoming Galaxy Cup.

Galaxy Cup Rewards & Dates

This tournament will take place over July 25 and 26 and it’ll be exclusive to Galaxy owners. On these days, you’ll need to head over to the “Compete” tab in-game, and from there it should be smooth sailing.

There are different reward tiers all over the world, but each of the prizes will be the same. Here’s a look at how the rewards will be distributed based on your part of the world.

Event Prizes – Europe

Rank 1st – 10,000th: “Galaxy Scout” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Wrap

5 points earned: “Galaxy” In-game Cosmetic Wrap

Event Prizes – NA East

1st – 7,500th: “Galaxy Scout” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Wrap

5 points earned: “Galaxy” In-game Cosmetic Wrap

Event Prizes – NA West

1st – 2,500th: “Galaxy Scout” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Wrap

5 points earned: “Galaxy” In-game Cosmetic Wrap

Event Prizes – Brazil

1st – 2,500th: “Galaxy Scout” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Wrap

5 points earned: “Galaxy” In-game Cosmetic Wrap

Event Prizes – Asia

1st – 1,250th: “Galaxy Scout” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Wrap

5 points earned: “Galaxy” In-game Cosmetic Wrap

Event Prizes – Oceania

1st – 1,250th: “Galaxy Scout” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Wrap

5 points earned: “Galaxy” In-game Cosmetic Wrap

Event Prizes – Middle East

1st – 1,250th: “Galaxy Scout” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Wrap

5 points earned: “Galaxy” In-game Cosmetic Wrap

Can You Get the Skin Elsewhere?

Luckily, Epic Games has confirmed this new Galaxy skin and wrap will be making its way to the item shop at a later date, meaning competing in this event will not be the only way to earn it.

This is good news for players who like the skin but don’t have any way to play in the tournament.

Pricing for the skin and wrap haven’t been made available yet, so you’ll have to be on the lookout for that.

