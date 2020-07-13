Fastest Ways to Get Around Fortnite Season 3 Map

The Fortnite Chapter 2 map is extremely large, and travel in Season 3 itself is pretty hard considering much of the map is water.

Epic Games is doing their best to make things easier on players with whirlpools, Choppas, and soon they will be adding cars into the mix.

Soon, there will be more ways than ever to get around the map, and it can be difficult to find out what the most efficient option is.

One Fortnite player went the extra step and compiled data of their own to find out what the fastest way to rotate from area to area would be. Let’s take a look at everything they found.

All Travel Speeds Revealed

Reddit user SymboleX got the stats compiled to show how long it takes for you to travel 100 meters with the various mobility options in the game.

They didn’t include the Choppa, likely because it can fly and not be stopped by any sort of obstacle, so it’s safe to assume that will be the fastest way to get from place to place.

However, the rest of the info is quite interesting.

Running: 18s/100m

Swimming: 10s/100m

Boat: 5s/100m

Gliding: 5s/100m NOTE: Pepper does not change gliding speed.

Running with Pepper: 13s/100m

Swimming with Pepper: 7.5s/100m

Unsurprisingly, it looks like the boat and gliding will be the fastest way to get around in the world, which is why the whirlpools are such a cool addition in Season 3.

How Good Will Cars Be?

It’s still too early to tell, but cars will be arriving very soon into Fortnite and they will definitely become a good way to get around the map.

It also sounds like they could be good for fights, which means they’ll be a pretty interesting addition.

July 21 will presumably be the day these cars make their way into the game, and it sounds like they’ll be bringing a new LTM with them. Of course, only time will tell.