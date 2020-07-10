How to Open Fortnite Season 3 Vaults Without Keycard

Vaults were introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 and these special locations on the map can house some of the best loot in the game.

However, these locations are usually heavily contested, and if they aren’t then you’ll still likely run into a very strong AI army that could quickly eliminate you if you aren’t careful.

If you’re lucky enough to kill the boss of the location and come away with the keycard, you’ll be able to open up the vault and claim all of the loot for yourself.

As it turns out, you don’t always need a keycard to get into the vault, and this has also been an issue in the past. Instead of having to use a boat, this bug is now possible just by using a Choppa. Here’s how to do it.

How to Open Vaults With No Keycard

A video by Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King, who no doubt specializes in discovering glitches, shows how you can just break into a vault without even getting the keycard first.

This requires a Choppa, a portable Upgrade Bench, and one teammate. This means that you won’t be able to pull this off in a Solo match unless you’re able to find a different glitch.

In the video, it’s revealed that you have to destroy certain parts of The Authority location to pull this off, so follow those steps very close. You’ll then have to land the helicopter in front of that broken area to move onto the next step.

From there, you have to switch seats and begin building around the Choppa and this is where your friend comes in. They will have to use the Upgrade Bench underneath the helicopter and if it’s done correctly, your Choppa will bug out and you’ll be able to get inside the vault.

It looks like you are able to get underneath different parts of the map, and even other vaults, by using this method and the video will also go over that as well.

Fix Incoming?

This can be added to the long list of bugs that have been popping up in Fortnite since the start of Season 3.

Some of the glitches have already been addressed, such as being unable to collect floating rings and the fact that players could just outright turn invisible.

There’s still a long way to go before everyone has been fixed, but at least Epic is taking a step in the right direction.

Fortnite Season 3 is out on all platforms.

