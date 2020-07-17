Where to Find Fortnite Season 3 Week 5 XP Coins

Some of the hardest challenges in Fortnite are the ones that ask you to track down those pesky XP coins because they can be really difficult to find if you don’t know exactly where to look.

If you’re an avid player, you’re bound to come across the coins eventually because they’re pretty hard to miss once you see them. However, if you’re someone who just plays every now and then, it might be more important to know exactly where the coins spawn so you can just land on them.

By knowing right where to land, it can make these challenges a lot easier, and you’ll be able to earn some quick experience as an added bonus.

Here’s a look at where you can find all of the XP coins in Fortnite Season 3 for the Week 5 challenge.

XP Coin Locations

Reddit user EvidentHS took the time to track down each and every coin that’s up for grabs, so if you’re having trouble locating them, you know exactly where to go now.

All you’ll have to do is run into the coins when you see them, so it’s not hard to complete at all. The only thing that is difficult here is tracking down the various locations for these coins.

Fortunately, you can do this over the course of several matches, and they’ll be there the duration of the season, so you have time but not an infinite amount.

With so many coins scattered around the map, it’s likely you’ll have to spend a few matches collecting them all, but all of the extra experience will no doubt be worth it.

Week 5 Was Big

Also being introduced in Week 5 was the long-awaited Aquaman skin, complete with a variant style to unlock.

We don’t yet know what Week 6 will bring in terms of challenges, but it probably won’t be as action-packed as this week was.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

