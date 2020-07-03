Fortnite Captain America Intro Could Tease Thor Skin

On July 2, the Marvel superhero Captain America debuted in Fortnite with his own skin, back bling, and emote. It doesn’t look like Epic Games is done with introducing new characters.

In the short reveal trailer for Captain America, he appeared to arrive through the Bifrost Bridge, which Marvel fans will instantly recognize as the way fellow Avenger Thor gets around the universe.

We know that Epic Games has a good relationship with Marvel considering the fact that Deadpool and his X-Force buddies all received their own skins in Season 2. That’s not even considering the two Avengers crossovers in Chapter 1 either.

Open the Bifrost!

Armed with his indestructible shield and iron will, Super-Soldier Captain America will take on any obstacle thrown his way. Grab the Captain America Outfit now! pic.twitter.com/VPHtKhtsqO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 3, 2020

In the roughly 30 second trailer, you can see Captain America beamed down off-screen with a large flash of light, which indicates he was sent here by the Asgardian king himself.

It certainly seems like a solid tease for Thor, and he does have another movie coming up eventually, so perhaps there will be some crossover opportunity there. Of course, all of this is just speculation, but it is a pretty big hint.

Since Fortnite seems to be collecting every comic book character imaginable, Thor would be an excellent choice.

Thor in Season 4?

There are a lot of different ways Epic could introduce Thor into the game, with the most simple one being to just add him in as a bundle in the item shop.

However, they could keep up the trend of having a superhero as the secret skin and add him in that way. Season 2 had Deadpool and Season 3 brought Aquaman, so if they keep on switching between Marvel and DC, we could see Thor next time around.

No matter the way they figure out how to add Thor into the game, we’ll be excited. In the meantime, make sure you pick up the Captain America skin before it leaves the shop for good! It will almost certainly come back at least once when it leaves, but do you really want to take that chance?

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

