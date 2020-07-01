Fortnite Water Levels Decrease Again, Next Drop Revealed

At the start of Fortnite Season 3, we were greeted with a map that was largely covered in water.

As things started to progress, the levels began to drop and more about what was hiding underneath the huge bodies of water was revealed.

The most recent drop took place during the morning of July 1 and it gave us a little bit more of Steamy Stacks to explore. There’s still a lot of water that still has to go away, but it also looks like that’ll be happening again soon.

By the end of the season, there’s no telling how much of the water will be missing or what story Epic has to tell with it, but you can consider us excited to find out.

When’s The Next Drop?

🌊Next Water Level Decrease As you know, the water levels have slightly lowered, the next lowering for the water levels will be July 11th at 3 AM Eastern Time. With it comes the full return of Risky Reels being explorable and a lot more land. pic.twitter.com/bU42X182Hz — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 1, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, the next water level drop will take place on July 11 and we’ll be seeing even more of the map get uncovered.

Eventually, the water levels could drop enough and reveal the Atlantis POI that has leaked. There’s not really a timetable for when this will happen, but we have to imagine it’ll be soon.

The Aquaman skin still isn’t available to the public yet, but when it does happen, we’ll just have to hope that the Atlantis location will be coming with it.

What Is Epic’s Plan?

We’re not very far into the new season of Fortnite, but it’s clear that Epic Games is building towards something.

The end of Season 2 showed us there was a lot going on behind the scenes and even suggested forces out of our control were making the decisions.

There will surely be many more locations coming out as the season progresses, but we don’t have a good idea as to what those will be as of yet.

We’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed and hope that the developers have some exciting things in store for us to try out. We’ll definitely find out when the water level drops again!

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

