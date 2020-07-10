Fortnite Disables Whirlpools Following Invisibility Bug

It was really only a matter of time before it happened, but Epic Games made the decision to disable whirlpools in Fortnite, shortly after a game-breaking glitch was discovered.

The whirlpools were the catalyst behind a crazy exploit that would turn you completely invisible and make you immune to other shots. Obviously, that’s a big deal because you can rack up some really easy wins if you keep taking advantage of it.

After having a few days of free reign, Epic Games decided to step in and disable the whirlpools, and while a reason was not given for it, we can connect the dots and assume this bug had something to do with it.

This is the Second Time Whirlpools Have Been Disabled

Due to an issue, we’re temporarily disabling Whirlpools in all playlist. We’ll provide an update when they have returned. pic.twitter.com/MJF738wlsd — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 10, 2020

The whirlpools have been a source of constant headaches for the developers in July especially since they have been disabled twice now.

There are a couple of challenges that revolve around the whirlpool, so it’s looking like we’ll have to wait a little bit to complete those again.

Keep in mind that the devs are currently out of office, so it’s possible this issue could take a bit longer to fix than expected.

Any Other Bugs?

It seems like there have been more bugs than usual this season, and while that may not necessarily be the case, it feels like it.

A new challenge that requires players to collect floating rings in Pleasant Park was bugged for many players, so Epic decided to bite the bullet and reward the experience to every player automatically.

Due to an issue with the Collect Floating Rings at Pleasant Park challenge, we've automatically completed it for all players. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 9, 2020

At the end of the day, not having whirlpools won’t be the end of the world, but it’s a bit disappointing to see one of the new features of this new season taken away so soon.

These new spots have allowed players to rotate a lot easier since they allow you to deploy your glider again, so we’ll have to hope they make a return sooner rather than later.