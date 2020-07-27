How to Get New Afterparty Wrap in Fortnite For Free

Epic Games looks to be in the business of handing out free cosmetics as Fortnite Season 3 rolls on, and now there will be a new weapon wrap up for grabs for players who manage to get it.

The latest cosmetic that will become available for players is the Afterparty wrap, which is available completely free of charge. Instead of being given away as part of a promotion to get players to watch a Party Royale event, this is just free for the sake of being free.

The Afterparty wrap is a free cosmetic, but it will also be part of a set that will be hitting the item shop. If you like what you see from the wrap, you might want to consider picking up the whole set.

How to Claim Free Afterparty Wrap

Afterparty Wrap will be granted for free to all players in Fortnite upon being in the game anytime from Thursday, July 30 (8 PM ET/5 PM PT) to Saturday, August 1 (8 PM ET/5 PM PT) And the Envision Outfit will make her debut in the Item Shop starting Thursday, July 30 at 8 PM ET pic.twitter.com/dgflGEA8KM — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, all you’ll have to do is log into Fortnite between July 30 and August 1 to get this free wrap.

It doesn’t sound like it’s going to be available in the item shop, so if you’re going to want this wrap, just make sure you log in.

If you’re a regular Fortnite player, this shouldn’t be an issue, but if you’ve been taking a break, you’ll want to make sure you get the game updated and you log in.

Is There a Catch?

It might seem a bit suspicious that Epic is giving away a lot of cosmetics in a short period of time, but we assure you that there is no catch here.

All you’ll have to do is log in and the Afterparty wrap will be yours to keep forever. Whether you decide to use it or not is another thing entirely, but adding more options to the locker will never be a bad thing.

One thing’s for sure and it’s that you’ll never see us complaining about free cosmetics, so let’s just hope Epic Games keep on offering them to players.

