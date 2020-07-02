Hyper Scape Tech Test Kicks Off Today on PC

We hope you aren’t sick of battle royale games at this point because AAA developer Ubisoft is finally throwing their hat into the ring.

While Fortnite, PUBG, Apex Legends, and Warzone have practically been dominating the market for the past few years, Hyper Scape will be looking to carve out its own space.

With my limited time spent with the game during a closed press event, I think that it certainly has the potential to do so, but there’s still a long way to go before it can compete with the big dogs.

However, with Ubisoft’s backing, there’s no reason Hyper Scape can’t eventually compete with the big dogs in the genre.

Welcome to New Arcadia

Hyper Scape takes place in a world called New Arcadia and unlike many other battle royales, this game takes place in a very urban setting which helps set it apart from much of the competition.

During my time with the game, I kept getting Apex Legends vibes, and that’s not a bad thing. Movement is something you can tell the developers spent a lot of time on because it’s very fluid.

Like Warzone’s Gulag, death is not the end in Hyper Scape. When you are eliminated in this game, you’ll become an “echo” and you can scout ahead for your team and eventually be revived from an enemy’s corpse.

Furthering the Apex Legends comparisons, each character that’s in the game has their own lore and the roster will continue to grow over time. It’s always cool to see a multiplayer-only game still tell a story, so hat’s off to Ubisoft.

Tech Test Starts Today

Beginning now and through July 7, a tech test will be ongoing that allows players to get their bearings with the game and even unlock a few items.

People who participate in the tech test will get a free 10 battle pass tiers as a thank you for playing. Perhaps the coolest part of the entire thing is streamers who are playing will be able to call upon their viewers for help.

Twitch Integration

Twitch viewers will be able to influence certain map events and potentially turn the tide of a game. We’ve seen other games attempt to integrate Twitch chat into the mix, but it’s largely been a mixed bag, so perhaps Hyper Scape could make it work.

Another cool element of watching the game on Twitch is the viewers can actually level up their battle pass by tuning into a stream. If the streamer wants to fill up their squad with viewers, they’ll be able to seamlessly drag viewers from the chat and put them directly into the squad with them. These features will be available at a later date

There are certainly a lot of cool elements Hyper Scape is trying to make happen, and we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed that it all goes off without a hitch.

Hyper Scape will first debut on PC, but it’ll eventually make its way to PS4 and Xbox One. It will be completely free-to-play and as an added bonus, it’ll be cross-play across every platform.

READ NEXT: How to Complete Fortnite Coral Buddies Wood Age Quest