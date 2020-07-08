Ninja Announces Move to YouTube Gaming

Gaming superstar Tyler “Ninja” Blevins announced today that he will be streaming on YouTube Gaming after the abrupt announcement of the upcoming shutdown of Microsoft’s streaming platform Mixer two weeks ago.

After Mixer’s announcement, Ninja took some time off streaming to figure out contract details before announcing where he would be going next, though most fans theorized that it would only be Twitch or YouTube, as he had reportedly denied an offer from Facebook Gaming.

Mixer will officially close down on July 22 with all existing partners being given offers to move over to Facebook Gaming. The move surprised many Mixer partners, as they learned about it after the official announcement.

Ninja had announced an exclusivity deal with Mixer on August 1, 2019, making the move from Twitch where he had streamed since the beginning of his career. The deal with Mixer was reportedly worth around $30 million for the streamer.

Ninja Will Stream Exclusively on YouTube

In a surprise move, Ninja posted a link to his upcoming stream, which seems to confirm that he will be streaming exclusively on YouTube gaming moving forward.

Earlier in the week, Ninja raised eyebrows when he went live with a “test stream” on YouTube. The stream was labeled “Test” and featured only his upside-down camera.

While there has been no official announcement yet, it’s likely that he will be announcing his exclusivity with YouTube once he’s live on the platform at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 8.

Ninja Reportedly Opted Out of a Facebook Gaming Partnership

Richard Lewis reported that sources familiar with the deal told him that Facebook tried to keep Ninja, but he opted out and received full payment instead.

Esports reporter Rod “Slasher” Breslau posted a tweet about Ninja taking home around $30 million after opting out of the deal that was offered by Facebook Gaming due to Mixer paying out his contract.

“I love my community and what we built together on Mixer,” Ninja tweeted after the news came out. “I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them.”

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek was also displaced by the Mixer shutdown, and he reportedly took home around $10 million. He has also not announced where he will be streaming next.

