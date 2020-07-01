Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: July 2020

Here are the Pokemon GO Raid Bosses for July 2020 and the best counters to use against them.

We used guides from GamePress and User JaceMasood on The Silph Road Subreddit to research the best counters to use.

The Raid Bosses were found on The Silph Road.

The list will continue to be updated as the Raid Bosses change in the game.

Here’s the full list of Pokemon GO Raid Bosses:

Current Update: The Bug Out event is set to end today at July 1 at 10 p.m. local time according to Leek Duck, so for now the Raid Bosses reflect the event. Also look forward to Kyurem arriving in five-star Raids on July 7, according to Niantic.

*Chance of being shiny Tier One: Venonat* – Moltres, Chandelure, Ramparods, Mewtwo Anorith* – Rampardos, Metagross, Kyogre, Kingler Timburr* – Mewtwo, Moltres, Rayquaza, Togekiss, Gardevoir Dwebble* – Rampardos, Metagross, Kyogre, Kingler Klink* – Machamp, Breloom, Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres Tier Two: Alolan Exeggutor* – Mamoswine, Glaceon, Weavile, Pinsir, Scizor, Rayquaza, Moltres, Gardevoir Yanma* – Rampardos, Terrakion, Tyranitar, Moltres, Chandelure, Raikou, Mamoswine Mawile* – Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres Skorupi* – Moltres, Chandelure, Ramparods, Mewtwo Tier Three: Alolan Raichu* – Groudon, Darkrai, Gengar, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball) Scyther* – Rampardos, Terrakion, Tyranitar, Moltres, Chandelure, Raikou, Mamoswine Shuckle* – Rampardos, Metagross, Kyogre, Kingler Masquerain – Rampardos, Terrakion, Tyranitar, Moltres, Chandelure, Raikou, Mamoswine Tier Four: Alolan Marowak* – Groudon, Rampardos, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball), Darkrai, Giratina (Origin Form) Pinsir* – Moltres, Rayquaza, Rampardos, Chandelure Forretress – Chandelure, Moltres, Entei, Blaziken Absol* – – Machamp, Lucario, Conkeldurr, Hariyama, Togekiss, Pinsir Tier Five: Zekrom – Rayquaza, Zekrom, Dialga, Palkia, Garchomp EX Raid: Genesect (According to Niantic) – Chandelure, Entei, Moltres

The Pokemon GO Fest weekly challenges start on July 3 as well, according to Niantic. Week one will focus on skill and will last from July 3 at 8:00 a.m. to July 8 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Depending on how many players beat the timed research, certain Pokemon will unlock for Pokemon GO Fest 2020; Chimecho will be added if one million Team Instinct players complete it, Alomomola will be added if one million Team Mystic players complete it and Chansey will be added if one million Team Valor players complete it. Completing the Skill Timed Research will also grant you access to the GO Fest Elite Skill Challenge.

Niantic also shared the times and bonuses for each of the Spotlight Hours for July 2020 this month.

July 7: Taillow will appear in the wild, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokemon.

July 14: Zubat will appear, and you’ll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokemon.

July 21: Oddish will appear, and you’ll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokemon.

July 28: Buizel will appear, and you’ll earn twice the XP for catching Pokemon.

