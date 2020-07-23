Xbox Games Showcase (July 23): The Gameplay Trailers You Need to See

The latest next-gen war is now in full swing.

Sony made sure to showcase the PlayStation 5 and its fresh lineup of 1st- and 3rd-party games during an exciting livestream back in June. Microsoft came out with their 3rd-party guns even earlier than that. But now they’re ready to unveil the exclusive titles that many are hoping will give them a reason to invest in the Xbox Series X platform. Those brand new games will get the world premiere treatment during today’s (July 23) Xbox Games Showcase. Master Chief will come along for the ride during an extended gameplay demo of Halo: Infinite alongside a slew of other games that will define Xbox’s bright future.

Check out all the gameplay trailers below to see what was shown off to the gaming world during the latest Xbox Games Showcase.

Note – this list of trailers will get updated as Microsoft’s digital event reveals new footage until it’s over.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition | Xbox Announcement

Square Enix’s beloved JRPG franchise is making its grand debut on Xbox with the release of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition. This upgraded version of the game comes with a retro 16-bit mode, extra playable character scenarios, different audio options for the soundtrack, and a Japanse voice acting option. Fans can look forward to playing it on their Xbox One as it will launch on Game Pass upon its release. That release will take place on December 4, 2020.

Exomecha

EXOMECHA – World Premiere Trailer

This upcoming free to play, first-person shooter lets players compete in all-out wars on the planet of Omecha. The intense action within Exomecha takes place in lush environments and utilizes massive mechs, cool gadgets, and powerful abilities. Besides the game’s team- and objective-based modes, Exomecha will feature a fresh spin on battle royale to boot. Exomecha will launch sometime in 2021.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion: Resistance Trailer | Ubisoft [NA]

Ubisoft’s upcoming open-world experience within the Watch Dogs franchise got the new trailer treatment during this Xbox livestream. You probably have a clear idea of what this game entails already – this latest piece of gameplay footage provided a closer look at what that content entails. Watch Dogs: Legion is set for launch on October 29, 2020.

Echo Generation

Echo Generation – Reveal Trailer

Developer Cococucumber debuted footage of its upcoming turn-based adventure game, Echo Generation. After a mysterious object crashes near a small Canadian town, adults start disappearing and strange events begin to occur. Now it’s up to a group of curious kids to save the day. You can look forward to its release in 2021.

Hello Neighbor 2

Hello Neighbor 2 – Announcement Trailer

Hello Neighbor 2 revolves around a local journalist who embarks upon a tense investigation within a creepy neighbor’s home. A missing person’s report pushes that journalist to come across a terrifying crow-like individual who keeps you on your toes as you make your return to the town of Raven Brooks.

ID@Xbox

ID@Xbox Console Launch Exclusives Optimized for Series X

A slew of upcoming Xbox indie titles, such as The Artful Escape, Shredders, 12 Minutes, Tunic, and The Ascent, was shown off during this exciting highlight reel.

Balan Wonderworld

BALAN WONDERWORLD | A Spectacular Preview – Announcement Trailer

Famed developer Yuji Naka (Sonic the Hedgehog, Nights into Dreams) showed off the brand new 3D action-platformer he’s creating on behalf of Square Enix, Bajan Wonderland. The bizarre world of Wonderland makes you the headlining participant of 12 different show tales. You’ll have the ability to don 80 different attires and use their unique abilities to solve puzzles as you play through each tale. Bajan Wonderland is set for launch in spring 2021.

Halo: Infinite

holiday 2020.