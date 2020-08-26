Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies, and More

It’s that time of year again when Activision rolls out the red carpet for their latest foray into the Call of Duty franchise.

For 2020, development studios Treyarch and Raven Software have been handed the reigns to the popular first-person shooter series. And as expected, they’re taking the series back to a past war. More specifically, the Cold War. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will transport players to the early 1980s and have them dive headfirst into the volatile geopolitical climate that the time period is known for. Alongside the epic single-player campaign fans have come to expect from recent Call of Duty entries, Black Ops Cold War will also include the expected competitive multiplayer and Zombies co-op modes fans have become accustomed to from the sub-series.

Now that we know the next Call of Duty is officially on the way, let’s break down everything there is to know about it.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Release Date & Playable Platforms

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch on November 13, 2020, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will launch later during the holiday season.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveal Trailer

Know Your History | Official Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War Trailer𝙺𝙽𝙾𝚆 𝚈𝙾𝚄𝚁 𝙷𝙸𝚂𝚃𝙾𝚁𝚈 𝙾𝚁 𝙱𝙴 𝙳𝙾𝙾𝙼𝙴𝙳 𝚃𝙾 𝚁𝙴𝙿𝙴𝙰𝚃 𝙸𝚃. 𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚜𝚔. 𝙰𝚞𝚐𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝟸𝟼. 2020-08-21T16:00:06Z

Campaign

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War acts as a direct sequel to the very first Black Ops release. This time, players will take part in the Cold War conflict alongside fan-favorite characters such as Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Jason Hudson. As a member of an elite operative squad, you’ll set out to find and eliminate a high-value target known as Perseus.

Perseus garners you and your squads’ attention due to his world disrupting goal, which is to “destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history.” Embarking upon this global search and destroy mission means players will be taken to foreign locales, such as East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet-era Moscow, and more. And all the while, players can expect to run into real-world historical figures and get embroiled in explosive firefights with the opposition.

Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer suite will consist of competitive multiplayer modes, the co-op Zombies experience, and the battle-royale themed Warzone. The game will feature cross-generation, cross-play support, and cross progressions for its entire player base. A Battle Pass system will be implemented within the multiplayer and offer new maps, modes, Zombie experiences, and in-game community events as post-launch content. Once more official info about the game’s multiplayer modes, character/weapon customization, and other systems is released, we’ll make sure to update this section.

Zombies

More info coming soon…

Warzone

Players worried about their Warzone progress not carrying over to this new series installment have nothing to worry about – Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will include shared progression from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s (2019) most popular mode. The items you earn in either title can be applied to your Warzone progress within both titles. And the Operators and weapon blueprints you’ve acquired beforehand in Modern Warfare (2019) will be available to players hopping into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Warzone. Once more information about this Warzone update is released, we’ll make sure to update this section.

Trailers

𝙲𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚘𝚏 𝙳𝚞𝚝𝚢®: 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔 𝙾𝚙𝚜 𝙲𝚘𝚕𝚍 𝚆𝚊𝚛 – 𝚁𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚊𝚕 𝚃𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚕𝚎𝚛𝚆𝚎𝚕𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚋𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚔. 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚒𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚌 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔 𝙾𝚙𝚜 𝚜𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚜 𝚒𝚜 𝚋𝚊𝚌𝚔 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝙲𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚘𝚏 𝙳𝚞𝚝𝚢®: 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔 𝙾𝚙𝚜 𝙲𝚘𝚕𝚍 𝚆𝚊𝚛 – 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚍𝚒𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚝 𝚜𝚎𝚚𝚞𝚎𝚕 𝚝𝚘 𝙲𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚘𝚏 𝙳𝚞𝚝𝚢®: 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔 𝙾𝚙𝚜, 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚘𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚎𝚍 𝚒𝚝 𝚊𝚕𝚕. 𝙲𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚘𝚏 𝙳𝚞𝚝𝚢: 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔 𝙾𝚙𝚜 𝙲𝚘𝚕𝚍 𝚆𝚊𝚛 𝚠𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚍𝚛𝚘𝚙 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚢𝚎𝚛𝚜 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚍𝚎𝚙𝚝𝚑𝚜 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝙲𝚘𝚕𝚍 𝚆𝚊𝚛’𝚜 𝚟𝚘𝚕𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚕𝚎 𝚐𝚎𝚘𝚙𝚘𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚕 𝚋𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚕𝚎 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚢 𝟷𝟿𝟾𝟶𝚜. 𝙸𝚗 𝚊 𝚐𝚛𝚒𝚙𝚙𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚕𝚎-𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚢𝚎𝚛 𝙲𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚊𝚒𝚐𝚗, 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚢𝚎𝚛𝚜 𝚠𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚍𝚎𝚜𝚌𝚎𝚗𝚍 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚍𝚊𝚛𝚔 𝚌𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚘𝚏 𝚊 𝚐𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚊𝚕 𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚜𝚙𝚒𝚛𝚊𝚌𝚢 𝚊𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚐𝚜𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚒𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚌 𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚊𝚌𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚜 𝚆𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚜, 𝙼𝚊𝚜𝚘𝚗, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝙷𝚞𝚍𝚜𝚘𝚗, 𝚊𝚜 𝚠𝚎𝚕𝚕 𝚊𝚜 𝚊 𝚗𝚎𝚠 𝚌𝚊𝚜𝚝 𝚘𝚏 𝚘𝚙𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚟𝚎𝚜 𝚝𝚘 𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚙 𝚊 𝚙𝚕𝚘𝚝 𝚍𝚎𝚌𝚊𝚍𝚎𝚜 𝚒𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚖𝚊𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐. 𝙱𝚎𝚢𝚘𝚗𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝙲𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚊𝚒𝚐𝚗, 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔 𝙾𝚙𝚜 𝙲𝚘𝚕𝚍 𝚆𝚊𝚛 𝚠𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚍𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚟𝚎𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚗𝚎𝚡𝚝 𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚘𝚏 𝙼𝚞𝚕𝚝𝚒𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚢𝚎𝚛 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚉𝚘𝚖𝚋𝚒𝚎𝚜 𝚎𝚡𝚙𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚜, 𝚋𝚎𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚆𝚘𝚛𝚕𝚍𝚠𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝙼𝚞𝚕𝚝𝚒𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚢𝚎𝚛 𝚁𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚊𝚕 𝚘𝚗 𝚂𝚎𝚙𝚝𝚎𝚖𝚋𝚎𝚛 𝟿. 𝙲𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚘𝚏 𝙳𝚞𝚝𝚢: 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔 𝙾𝚙𝚜 𝙲𝚘𝚕𝚍 𝚆𝚊𝚛 𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚒𝚟𝚎𝚜 𝚘𝚗 𝙽𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚖𝚋𝚎𝚛 𝟷𝟹, 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟶. 2020-08-26T17:54:33Z

Pre-Order

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be available for pre-order in three different variations – the Standard Edition, the Cross-Gen Bundle, and the Ultimate Edition. The Standard Edition allows its recipients to play the current-gen version of the game via backward compatibility on next-gen consoles at launch (PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox One X to Xbox Series X). The Standard Edition also comes with a bonus in the form of the Confrontation Weapons Pack. The Cross-Gen Bundle includes both the current-gen and next-gen versions of the game depending on which console family you buy it for (PS4 & PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox One X & Xbox Series X). That bundle also comes with the Confrontation Weapons Pack.

The Ultimate Edition comes with everything featured in the Cross-Gen Bundle and the following bonuses – the Land, Sea, and Air Pack, three Operator skins, three vehicle skins, three weapon blueprints, the Battle Pass Bundle (one season Battle Pass and 20 tier skips), and the aforementioned Confrontation Weapons Pack. Pre-ordering the game digitally gets you early access to the Open Beta (which will happen first on PS4), Operator Frank Woods, and an assault rifle weapon blueprint that can be utilized immediately within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and Call of Duty: Warzone.

