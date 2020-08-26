Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies, and More

It’s that time of year again when Activision rolls out the red carpet for their latest foray into the Call of Duty franchise.
For 2020, development studios Treyarch and Raven Software have been handed the reigns to the popular first-person shooter series. And as expected, they’re taking the series back to a past war. More specifically, the Cold War. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will transport players to the early 1980s and have them dive headfirst into the volatile geopolitical climate that the time period is known for. Alongside the epic single-player campaign fans have come to expect from recent Call of Duty entries, Black Ops Cold War will also include the expected competitive multiplayer and Zombies co-op modes fans have become accustomed to from the sub-series.
Now that we know the next Call of Duty is officially on the way, let’s break down everything there is to know about it.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Release Date & Playable Platforms
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch on November 13, 2020, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will launch later during the holiday season.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveal Trailer
Campaign
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War acts as a direct sequel to the very first Black Ops release. This time, players will take part in the Cold War conflict alongside fan-favorite characters such as Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Jason Hudson. As a member of an elite operative squad, you’ll set out to find and eliminate a high-value target known as Perseus.
Perseus garners you and your squads’ attention due to his world disrupting goal, which is to “destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history.” Embarking upon this global search and destroy mission means players will be taken to foreign locales, such as East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet-era Moscow, and more. And all the while, players can expect to run into real-world historical figures and get embroiled in explosive firefights with the opposition.
Multiplayer
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer suite will consist of competitive multiplayer modes, the co-op Zombies experience, and the battle-royale themed Warzone. The game will feature cross-generation, cross-play support, and cross progressions for its entire player base. A Battle Pass system will be implemented within the multiplayer and offer new maps, modes, Zombie experiences, and in-game community events as post-launch content. Once more official info about the game’s multiplayer modes, character/weapon customization, and other systems is released, we’ll make sure to update this section.
Zombies
More info coming soon…
Warzone
Players worried about their Warzone progress not carrying over to this new series installment have nothing to worry about – Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will include shared progression from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s (2019) most popular mode. The items you earn in either title can be applied to your Warzone progress within both titles. And the Operators and weapon blueprints you’ve acquired beforehand in Modern Warfare (2019) will be available to players hopping into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Warzone. Once more information about this Warzone update is released, we’ll make sure to update this section.
Trailers
Pre-Order
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be available for pre-order in three different variations – the Standard Edition, the Cross-Gen Bundle, and the Ultimate Edition. The Standard Edition allows its recipients to play the current-gen version of the game via backward compatibility on next-gen consoles at launch (PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox One X to Xbox Series X). The Standard Edition also comes with a bonus in the form of the Confrontation Weapons Pack. The Cross-Gen Bundle includes both the current-gen and next-gen versions of the game depending on which console family you buy it for (PS4 & PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox One X & Xbox Series X). That bundle also comes with the Confrontation Weapons Pack.
The Ultimate Edition comes with everything featured in the Cross-Gen Bundle and the following bonuses – the Land, Sea, and Air Pack, three Operator skins, three vehicle skins, three weapon blueprints, the Battle Pass Bundle (one season Battle Pass and 20 tier skips), and the aforementioned Confrontation Weapons Pack. Pre-ordering the game digitally gets you early access to the Open Beta (which will happen first on PS4), Operator Frank Woods, and an assault rifle weapon blueprint that can be utilized immediately within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and Call of Duty: Warzone.
See Also:
- Star Wars: Squadrons: Gameplay, Ships, Release Date, and More
- Marvel’s Avengers: Story, Playable Heroes, Gameplay, and More
- Outriders: Story, Character Classes, Gameplay, and More