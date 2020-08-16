Dragon Ball FighterZ Master Roshi Reveal Trailer

DRAGONBALL FighterZ – Master Roshi Announcement TrailerMaster Roshi arrives to #DRAGONBALLFighterZ this September as DLC 3 for FighterZ Pass 3! It's time for the old turtle hermit to show you how martial art battles are won. DRAGONBALL FighterZ is available now for #PS4, #XboxOne, Steam, and Nintendo Switch! bandainam.co/DBFZ Follow Bandai Namco Entertainment: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcous/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS Twitter: https://twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS/ Tumblr: http://bandainamcous.tumblr.com/ Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/bandainamcous 2020-08-16T19:01:25Z

Today’s (August 16) Dragon Ball FighterZ show gave everyone a glimpse into the future of one of the best fighters on the market today.

A balance adjustment is coming to the game, which will hopefully give the rest of a roster a chance against top-tier monsters such as Goku (GT) and Ultra Instinct Goku. And as far as eSports updates go, the Dragon Ball FighterZ National Championship was announced, which is set to begin in October 2020. When it came time to showcase the game’s upcoming DLC character, a brand new trailer came through to present the news everyone was waiting for. Master Roshi is finally coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ with his Evil Containment Wave and all sometime in September. And during the next Dragon Ball FighterZ show taking place that same month, we’ll all be treated to a gameplay showcase for the Goku and Krillin’s legendary martial arts master.

Dragon Ball Fighterz Show 02 2020-08-16T01:34:19Z

Now we’re left with two more characters for Dragon Ball FighterZ’s Season 3 content slate. Fingers crossed that the last two DLC roster slots are given to Toppo and Omega Shenron. And we’d better get some new stages, Arc System Works! Getting to play out all those intense 3v3 battles on the Tournament of Power stage is long overdue at this point.

