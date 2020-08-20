Where to Find Apres Ski Dance Floor in Fortnite Season 3

As we set our eyes on Fortnite Season 4, we still have one final week of challenges to wrap up and they are now all available for us to do.

For the most part, the final set of challenges won’t be too difficult to complete as they are really just more time consuming than anything, but there will be some tasks that can be harder than they appear.

One of these challenges will ask you to dance on the Apres Ski Dance Floor for 10 seconds, which can be a hard thing to do if you aren’t exactly aware of where to go.

Lucky for you, we have the location of this dance floor, so all you’ll have to do is take a look at our map and dance for yourself.

Where to Find the Dance Floor

The ski lodge that houses this dance floor can be found in the mountains southwest of Misty Meadows.

If you’re hopping off the Battle Bus and gliding in, you shouldn’t have too much trouble gliding into this spot.

The main problem will be the fact that you have to dance in this spot for a whole 10 seconds, which will make you an easy target for players looking to grief a lobby.

There’s no easier way to rack up eliminations than to camp out at a challenge spot and wipe out every unsuspecting player.

What’s Next For Fortnite?

Now that the Week 10 challenges are out for everybody to complete, we can now set our sights on Season 4.

So far, there haven’t been any hints or teases from Epic Games themselves on what to expect in the upcoming season, but the developers still have plenty of time to do that.

It’s starting to look a lot like Midas will be making a return in a big way once Season 4 rolls around, so that’ll definitely be something to keep an eye.

Just when you thought his story was finished, they pull you back in!

Fortnite Season 4 begins on August 27.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Community Battles Bootcamp Rewards Players With V-Bucks