Fortnite Black Panther, Wolverine & Hulk Abilities Leak

If you thought Epic Games was all done with introducing new Marvel heroes into Fortnite, then you can think again.

Following the start of Fortnite Season 4, we’ve already seen a few new heroes hinted at, including the likes of Black Panther and Spider-Man.

While the Spider-Man one remains wishful thinking, for now, Black Panther looks like he’ll be added at some point and some of his abilities have already leaked. On top of that, both the Hulk and Wolverine have had abilities leak.

Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the King of Wakanda, Wolverine and the Hulk once their items make their debut in Season 4.

These will likely be in the same style as Doctor Doom’s mythic weapons and Silver Surfer’s board where they are items you can collect in a match.

Black Panther Abilities

Correction, it blocks 50% of the damage not all of it* — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 30, 2020

You’ll remember that before Silver Surfer actually debuted as a skin, his board was actually in the game as an ability that would get you out of a tough spot and allow you to deploy your glider.

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, it sounds like Black Panther will have a special shield that will absorb damage that is dealt to it and then you’ll be able to send it back out, much like we saw in the MCU film.

Hulk Abilities

Hulk Abilities: *JumpSmash

Land player damage: 40

Cooldown: 0.5

Building dmg: 5k

Max charge time: 1

Min charge for super jump: 0.16

Smash cooldown: 0.05

Gravity duration: 1.2 *Fist

Has LOW Health Regen

Combo damage: 60

Third strike damage: 120

Builds dmg: 500

Speed Buff: x1.2 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 30, 2020

From the looks of things, it seems like the Hulk will have two abilities, with one being for his fists and one being a jump smash.

The jump will let players leap into the air and bring down the pain on their enemy and on buildings. The fists appear like they’ll be healing you while also dishing out a combo.

We’ll just have to hope those fists aren’t as strong as the Infinity Blade when that was in the game.

Wolverine Abilities

Wolverine Abilities Stats: *BerserkerDash

Damage: 50

Build damage: 2000

Cooldown: 5 sec * SpinSplash

Has health regen

Final hit damage: 100

Builds damage: 50-250

Players damage: 25-65

Double hit damage: 35

Cooldown: 0.05

Jump duration: 0.85

Jump height: +32

Block healt: 2000 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 30, 2020

Wolverine has a similar sounding combo to Hulk, but will also have something called the Berserker Dash. This looks like something that will be used to bash right through buildings and put an end to your enemy’s tower.

The Spin Splash will be able to hit multiple people at once, meaning it has a chance to shine in Squads, which will be interesting to see.

Of course, you’ll have to make the decision on whether it’s worth keeping any of these abilities in your inventory over a weapon or item. It’s a tough choice, but we find it likely that you’ll want to try them out at least once.

Fortnite Season 4 is available now.

READ NEXT: Leaked Fortnite Car Style Points to Big Iron Man Plotline