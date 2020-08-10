Fortnite Cars Plus Grappler Results in Devastating Combo

The introduction of cars in Fortnite Season 3 has given players a whole new meta to play around with and there are all sorts of trick plays you can pull off if you know what you’re doing.

While the cars themselves are very powerful on their own, if you mix and match them with different weapons, they can become even stronger. Take the Grappler, for example, a weapon that has a lot of potential for you to pull off something crazy.

As it turns out, the Grappler from inside of a car can cause a lot of chaos, especially to an entire squad of players who have absolutely no idea how to react.

Grappler + Car = Insane

Reddit user LeftoverPizza14 showcased just how strong a semi-truck is with a Grappler as you can just swing a massive vehicle around and wreak so much havoc.

In several different instances, you can see entire squads just wiped away in the blink of an eye. Of course, your mileage will definitely vary with trying something like this, especially if you’re playing in Arena.

However, if you’re in a traditional lobby, you might be able to completely ruin somebody’s day with this.

All you have to do is get a teammate who’s down to use the Grappler in the passenger seat and you’ll be in business.

What Else Can You Do?

There are obviously several other ways to make the car viable in the game. At first glance, it might just seem like a way to listen to music and make rotating into a new zone easier, but it’s more than that.

Some of the cars are better at driving off-road than others, and some of them even have faster speeds. It’s important to know what car does what if you want to be as efficient as possible.

The cars are still quite new, so we can’t blame you if you don’t know everything about them. Discovering this grappling trick could absolutely get you a few wins though, so be sure to try that one out!

