Mysterious Rift Opens Above Catty Corner in Fortnite

The countdown to Fortnite Season 4 has begun and August 22 ended up being a big day for hints and teases of what to expect.

It all started with the comic reader becoming active which allowed players to check out an issue of the newest Thor ongoing series. It seems like this series in particular is going to tie into the next season of Fortnite and Epic Games will be revealing more as the countdown continues.

It has been confirmed already that Thor will be playing a big role in the upcoming season, but it also sounds like he’ll be joined by other major characters from the Marvel universe such as Wolverine and Storm from the X-Men.

What’s The Rift All About?

Shortly after the introduction of the comics, a rift appeared above Catty Corner that you can easily see as you’re gliding into the island.

Now, we don’t yet know what it’s all about, but if we go into the comic reader, we get a clearer picture.

In the Thor comic, we see a rift and Thor’s inner monologue talking about discovering new planets for Galactus to feast on, and it looks like the Fortnite island could be next on the list.

Galactus is known as The Devourer of Worlds due to his need to feed on entire planets, so what’s stopping him from destroying the entire island?

So, What’s The Theory?

This rift certainly didn’t open up by mistake, so maybe Thor and Galactus could both come through it as part of a season-ending event and cause some cataclysmic damage to the island.

There’s no reason Epic can’t completely revamp the island for a new season, especially when you consider how they started out Season 3 with the flood.

We have already gotten our fair share of leaks for the upcoming season and one of them does say a Thor-themed location will be on the way, and we can only assume that will end up being Asgard.

There’s currently no clear spot for this location to fit, so perhaps complete destruction of the map is what we need.

Fortnite Season 4 begins August 27.

