Fortnite China Poll Gives Hint About Cars Release Date

One of the most anticipated parts of Fortnite Season 3 was going to be the addition of cars into the mix, but we’re now in the final month of the season and these vehicles are still nowhere in sight.

After being delayed last month, there’s really no telling what the plan is now for these cars and if Epic will decide to just bite the bullet and release them next season.

What’s interesting is that so much information about these vehicles have leaked, but they still aren’t in the game. It’s obvious that Epic still has plans on adding them, and now that the map is practically free of all water, this is as good a time as any to finally implement cars.

A new poll by Fortnite China has indicated we might be getting even closer to a release and the devs want to know what the players want.

New Poll

According to Reddit user Carols-Curry, Fortnite China posted a poll that asked players what type of vehicle they’d prefer.

The poll, which was translated into English, asked what players would prefer once boats, helicopters and cars are all in the game.

What’s curious is that the voting ends in five days, which depending on this was posted, could actually fall on an update day.

Cars Are Still Coming

At the end of the day, we do know cars are still on the way, but we don’t really have a timetable for them anymore.

It does seem a bit odd that Epic would implement something that was seen in the initial Season 3 trailer so late, but that’s exactly what we’re looking at here.

Of course, there’s always another route the developers could go and that’s delaying cars until Season 4, but there’s currently been no indication of them doing that.

The clock is definitely ticking, so it’s only a matter of time before we really find out what the plan is.

