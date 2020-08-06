Readable Marvel Comic Books Are Coming to Fortnite

In an effort to appeal to an even bigger audience in Fortnite, Epic Games is on the verge of introducing actual readable comic books into the game.

While it’s no surprise that the Marvel and DC movies bring in billions of dollars a year with their films, with the exception of 2020 obviously, but these movies don’t get their plots out of thin air, but they are instead oftentimes adapted from the comics.

It appears that Epic Games is once again flexing their partnership with Marvel and will be adding an entire comic reader into the main menu of the game.

Let’s take a look at what this means.

Comic Books Incoming

There will soon be a comic book reader in the Battle Pass section of the lobby where you can apparently read Marvel-related comic(s) featuring characters like Thor & Galactus. Xbox players can already see the preview of it: (via u/DonPeri714 & @HYPEX)pic.twitter.com/lXCvUNkO3w — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 6, 2020

According to various Fortnite leakers, there will soon be a reader in the Battle Pass screen that will allow players to actually go through a catalog of Marvel comics and read them.

For those of you out there who haven’t read comics before, there are decades upon decades of content to go through, but it’s unclear just how much Fortnite will actually add into the game.

According to the leaks, it looks like it’ll just be Marvel comics for now, but considering how strong Epic and DC’s partnership is, we’d be surprised if it doesn’t expand to include Batman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, etc.

What Comics Are Available?

At launch, it will only be Marvel comics by the sounds of things, and the leaks only mention Thor and Galactus, which is a bit surprising considering neither of those characters are in Fortnite.

Thor may have been teased with the Captain America announcement video, but outside of that there has been no indication he’ll actually make an appearance in the game as a skin.

Each of the previous seasons has featured a superhero as the hidden Battle Pass skin, so perhaps Epic will keep the ball rolling with another hero in Season 4. Of course, only time will tell.

