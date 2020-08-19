Fortnite Community Battles Rewards Players With V-Bucks

With Fortnite Season 4 fast approaching, many players will be looking forward to spending their V-Bucks on the new Battle Pass, something that can get a whole lot easier when the currency becomes free.

For those of you out there who are looking for a free way to buy your next Battle Pass, or just for a way to get an extra bundle of V-Bucks, you’re in luck.

Introducing the Fortnite Community Battles Bootcamp which will reward players with V-Bucks by just completing basic challenges.

To close out the rest of the season, between now and August 23, you’ll have to finish off simple tasks and have the chance to be rewarded. Here’s a more in-depth look at how it works.

Fortnite Bootcamp Incoming

Simply put, all you have to do is complete challenges that are given to you and that’s all you’ll be doing.

On the official announcement website, it says all you’ll have to do is sign into the site with your Epic Games account and you’re in business.

From there, according to the FAQ, the challenges will be listed on the website and when you go into the game and finish them, your progress will automatically be tracked and you’ll be good to go.

You’ll have a set of daily challenges and when you finish that off, you’ll be given the Final Challenge to tackle. Anybody who makes it to this stage will be given the Kab-llama” spray.

What Are The Rest of the Prizes?

Everyone who finishes in the top 20,000 will be rewarded with V-Bucks, but that number will increase significantly depending on where you fall on the leaderboard.

1st: 2,500 V-Bucks

2nd: 2,250 V-Bucks

3rd: 2,000 V-Bucks

4th: 1,750 V-Bucks

5th: 1,500 V-Bucks

6th: 1,250 V-Bucks

7th to 25th: 1,000 V-Bucks

26 to 100: 800 V-Bucks

101 to 500: 500 V-Bucks

501 to 5,000: 300 V-Bucks

5,001 to 10,000: 250 V-Bucks

10,001 to 20,000: 200 V-Bucks

All in all, it’s a cool thing they have going here and even though the majority of players aren’t able to come away with anything here, it’s cool to see them at least get a shot.

Fortnite Season 4 begins on August 27.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Spaceship Returns With “Astro-Not” Challenge