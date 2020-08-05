How to Complete Coral Buddies Modern Age Quest in Fortnite

Another Coral Buddies quest is now available in Fortnite and they are ready to enter the Nuclear Age with this one.

Everyone’s favorite critters from Season 3 are looking to leave the island, and perhaps the planet entirely, but they’re going to need your help to do it.

Previously, they needed to collect wood and stone from you, so naturally, they’ll need to get some metal from you this time around.

This will require you to collect 100 metal and donate it to them. But before we can do all that, it won’t matter a whole lot if you don’t know where to find these Coral Buddies in the first place.

Here’s where you can find them and earn an easy 50,000 XP.

Where Are the Coral Buddies?

Located on the same island as before, which is in the far north of the map in the B quadrant, the Coral Buddies will be waiting for your arrival.

You’ll be able to find them on the shore of the top of the island standing next to a rocket launch platform.

Here, you’ll discover they need 100 metal and you’ll notice that there’s not really an easy way to get metal on their tiny island. If you hop into a Team Rumble match, you’ll start with enough metal to complete this quest, so that’ll be the easiest way to do it.

As an added bonus, there are respawns in Team Rumble so even if you’re eliminated by somebody else trying to do this, you can just come back and do it.

There’s Another Step!

Coral Buddies Modern & Nuclear Age Secret Challenges – Fortnite (Easy 50,000 XP)Coral Buddies Modern & Nuclear Age Secret Challenges – Fortnite (Easy 50,000 XP) This is a secret challenge in Fortnite Battle Royale Season 3. The challenge is not actually listed anywhere in the game for you to track. There are two parts to this secret quest, the first one you need to donate 100 metal to the rocket where the Coral Buddies are. This will launch the rocket and you'll complete the "Coral Buddies Reach for the Stars" secret challenge. The next part is for the Nuclear Age, just behind where the rocket is you can find a test site. Next to this is a shipwreck just out in the sea, you need to collect the Nuclear Container here and bring it to the test site. Doing this will complete the "Coral Buddies Enter the Nuclear Age" secret challenge. =============== Subscribe Here: https://goo.gl/N4tdAa How I Record my Gameplay: https://goo.gl/48YTtm Contact Me: ▶ Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/harryninetyfour ▶ PSN: HarryNinetyFour_ ▶ Xbox Live: HarryNinetyFour 2020-08-05T10:28:56Z

Launching the rocket gives you 25,000 XP, but you can actually get your hands on double that amount if you find the nuclear container and bring it back to the buddies.

The short video above by YouTuber HarryNinetyFour shows you how to do just that, so it shouldn’t take you a whole lot of time.

If you’re someone who would never turn down easy XP, we highly recommend doing this challenge as it’ll only take a minute or so to fully complete.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Storm Circles Get Tweaked in v13.40