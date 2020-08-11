How to Jump the Furthest With Fortnite Crash Pads

There are plenty of ways to rotate in Fortnite Season 3 since all sorts of vehicles are scattered around the map, but one tried and true method remains the Crash Pad.

This is an item that has gained a lot of popularity as the season went on as players discovered it can be used to rush enemies and even rotate out of a sticky situation back to safety.

Of course, you’ll still run into the player who will just throw them down on the ground immediately just to bounce around a bit, but there are many reasons as to why you shouldn’t do that.

For anyone out there looking to maximize their potential with the Crash Pad, here’s how to do just that and make sure you get the most distance possible.

How to Jump As Far As You Can

Redditor and Fortnite caster somebodysgun made a quick video that showcased how far you can actually get on your Crash Pad when escaping from a box.

He shows that you can go about 25 meters when using as you normally would, but you can get some more distance if you get a running start down a ramp.

Doing this will get you an extra five meters at least, so you can get a bit more breathing room if you escaping from a dire situation. As we know, having more time to recover can be all the difference between life and death in Fortnite.

Is This a Good Strategy?

Many tips and tricks we see in Fortnite are highly situational, and this Crash Pad one will certainly fall into that category, but that doesn’t mean it’s worth learning.

This simple trick will always give you more distance when jumping on the pad, so there’s not really much of a reason to not use it unless you’re trying to go shorter on purpose.

It doesn’t look like it’ll be a difficult strategy to learn either, so get out there and practice!

