Fall Guys Tease Skin Collaboration With Fortnite

One of the biggest games of 2020 could very well end up being Fall Guys, a game that released without much fanfare, but quickly became the most popular title that’s out.

The game’s skyrocketing playerbase has caught the attention of gamers, and going free on PS Plus has certainly helped things a bunch. While Fortnite and Fall Guys are both battle royales, that’s pretty much where the similarities end, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wanting a crossover between the two games.

Fall Guys is a game with a cosmetic shop that switches daily, so getting new skins that are worth buying will definitely be important if they want to keep the development of the game rolling.

One fan wondered about a potential crossover between Fall Guys and Fortnite, and it caught the attention of the official Fall Guys Twitter page.

Fortnite x Fall Guys?

Operator, give me the number for @TimSweeneyEpic and also @FortniteGame, we have some business to talk https://t.co/5pz0ITBDcu — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 9, 2020

After seeing a fan creation that put the Fall Guys bean(?) in a Cuddle Team Leader and Pinata skin, the Fall Guys Twitter went through the steps of trying to contact Epic for a possible crossover.

Obviously, it was done as a joke, but it’s hard to deny that it wouldn’t be cool to see a crossover between the two games.

Fortnite is a game that is largely funded by its robust item shop and it looks like Fall Guys will be going that route as well.

Is This Likely?

At the end of the day, it will probably be a long time before we see Epic Games lend out some of their own skins to appear in other games.

We still haven’t seen a Fortnite character in something else while numerous others have appeared in their game.

That’s not to say it’s impossible, it’s just saying it’s never happened before, so there’s not really any reason to expect it to happen now.

If Epic ever wanted to put one of their characters in another game, other companies would likely be more than willing to make that happen, so who knows, it could just be a matter of time.

READ NEXT: What to Expect With Fortnite Hightower Event