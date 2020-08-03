Gen.G Fortnite Pro Becomes First Female To Win Event

Throughout the history of Fortnite esports, the players you’d see at the top of the standings have generally been names like Bugha, Mongraal, Tfue, Clix, all of which are good players and all have one thing in common –⁠ they’re male.

In the qualifiers for Season 3’s Fortnite Champion Series, something happened that hasn’t happened before.

Gen.G Fortnite pro Moqii, a 14-year-old player from Sweden, managed to take first place in the second qualifier in Europe, becoming the first female player to ever win an event.

In a scene that has largely been dominated by men, it’s cool to see someone come in and shake things up. Obviously, it shouldn’t be all that surprising to see Moqii perform well in a tournament because you don’t get picked up by an organization for no reason.

— Gen.G Moqii (@MoqiiZK) August 2, 2020

Although she only managed to claim the victory by one point, she dominated in the seven matches she played.

In those games, she managed to come away with a win in three of them and she averaged six eliminations a game, which is no small feat when you’re going up the likes of Mongraal in your lobbies.

Unfortunately, this was just the qualifier for the main event, so she’ll have to repeat this performance to come away with the victory in the FNCS Season 3.

Congratulations Pour In

To celebrate her historic victory, congratulations came in from all over as she became a major talking point in the Fortnite esports community.

“Congratulations @Moqii on getting first in today’s EU Qualifier and becoming the first female to win an FNCS solo event,” wrote Gen.G, her esports org.

— Gen.G Esports (@GenG) August 2, 2020

They were far from the only ones to recognize her win as many fans flooded her replies to show their respect. Even Twitch got in on the fun and shouted her out on their Twitter.

— Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) August 2, 2020

There’s obviously still a long way to go, but at just 14, she clearly has a bright future in Fortnite going forward and it’s possible that could stretch to even more games as time goes on.

