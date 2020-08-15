Fortnite iPhones Appear on eBay for Thousands of Dollars

There are some Fortnite players out there looking to make a quick buck by selling their phone with Epic Games’ hit battle royale title installed.

Earlier this week, Apple made the decision to remove Fortnite from their App Store after Epic Games slashed the price of V-Bucks.

Epic retaliated by filing a lawsuit against Apple, and Google who also removed Fortnite from the Play Store, and cited Apple’s monetization on their apps.

Unlike Android phones, the iPhone doesn’t provide any other way for players to download Fortnite, so some owners are looking to cash in.

Almost immediately following the removal, listings began to pop up on eBay that show players are willing to part with their iPhones with Fortnite installed provided you’re willing to shell out thousands of dollars.

You Have to Really Love Fortnite

Although Apple removed the game from their store, if you still have Fortnite installed on your phone, you’ll be able to keep on enjoying it like nothing happened until Season 4.

At that point, the game will no longer update but Epic made it sound like you’ll be able to keep playing it in some form.

If for whatever reason, you’re fine with playing the v13.40 update until Epic and Apple make up with each other, then you can purchase a phone on eBay if you don’t already have an iPhone with Fortnite installed.

There are numerous listings you can find that will really drain your wallet. If you’re a Fortnite fan who wants to play on mobile, it’d be much cheaper to just pick up a Samsung Galaxy phone, but we know how hard it is to shake Apple’s ecosystem.

Can They Actually Do This?

What’s interesting is that listing a phone with apps installed would actually go against eBay’s rules.

If you remember back to 2014 when Flappy Bird was absolutely dominating the mobile gaming landscape, people tried to sell phones with it installed for similar prices, but were told by eBay they weren’t allowed to.

According to CNET, here’s what eBay emailed to a person trying to sell Flappy Bird iPhones.

Smartphones and tablets must be restored to factory settings before they are allowed to be sold on eBay. Please remove all content from your device, including the game Flappy Bird, before you attempt to list your item again. Please be sure your current and future listings follow these guidelines, keeping in mind that additional violations of this policy could result in the suspension of your account.

This will be something to be aware of if you’re in the market for a Fortnite iPhone, so be careful out there! Our advice would be to just wait it out and see what happens instead of shelling out tons of money for a free game.

