5 Upcoming Fortnite LTMs Leak Including The Getaway

As Fortnite Season 3 continues on, Epic Games continues to rotate limited-time modes in and out as part of the special summer event that’s going on.

For the casual players out there, these rotating LTMs have been an excellent chance to enjoy Fortnite more than usual and it has even allowed some of the newer players to experience some of the loved modes from the past.

Epic isn’t done with adding LTMs into the mix and it looks like the next one that could be arriving is the fan-favorite Getaway.

Here’s a look at all of the leaked LTMs that are presumably on the way to the game.

Leaked LTMs

The following LTMs have been hotfixed to the servers! They are currently disabled but will most likely enable soon (order of release/date is unknown): -"Knockout: Shuffle" (Sq)

-"Knockout: Air Raid" (Sq)

-"Rags to Riches" (Duo/Sq)

-"Tank Battle" (Duo/Sq)

-"The Getaway" (Duo/Sq) — VastBlast – Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) August 10, 2020

On top of The Getaway, there will also be two versions of Knockout, Rags to Riches, and Tank Battle. All of this information is courtesy of VastBlast.

Air Raid is an interesting one since that would presumably require planes to be in the game, but they could definitely bring them back for this mode. Remember, just because something is seen in an LTM doesn’t mean it has to be in other modes.

Of course, the biggest draw of this leak is The Getaway. If you’ve never played this mode before when it was first introduced, then you’re in for a huge treat.

What’s The Getaway?

This special mode will task players with tracking down jewels from special supply drops and securing them for their team.

The end result is a very frantic game that could come down to a pulse-pounding finish. It’s certainly one of the coolest LTMs we’ve ever seen come to Fortnite and we’re excited to give it another shot.

The only negative is that it won’t be sticking around forever, but hopefully, it’ll be around long enough for us to get our fill.

There’s currently no release date for any of these LTMs, but we’re quickly running out of season for them to add anything to, so if these are indeed accurate leaks, they will be here sooner rather than later.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Cars Plus Grappler Results in Devastating Combo